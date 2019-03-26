A new Detective Pikachu TV spot offers even more cute antics and glimpses of fan-favorite Pokemon. That includes a peek at the ghostly Pokemon Gengar, whose rotund shape and sinister grin have translated well to the big screen. As in it’ll freak you out just as much as he did when you were little.

Detective Pikachu TV Spot

This new extended Detective Pikachu TV spot offers short glimpses of new footage, though mostly recycles scenes we’ve seen before: Tim Goodman (Justice Smith) and Detective Pikachu (Ryan Reynolds) meet, they figure out they can talk to each other, and shenanigans ensue. We get a few more glimpses of the cage fight that Detective Pikachu finds himself in, with several more Pokemon, including Gengar and Pancham making appearances.

While it’s all as cute and funny as we’ve expected with the last few pieces of Detective Pikachu marketing, that glimpse of Gengar is downright bone-chilling. The large, tomb-like teeth, the glowing red eyes all recall how terrifying this Pokemon was to us as kids. Good thing they brought that nightmare element back for the live-action version.

Based on the premise of the Nintendo 3DS video game of the same name, Detective Pikachu follows an intelligent Pikachu who can somehow be understood by a boy named Tim Goodman. Together, they solve mysteries, including the disappearance of Tim’s dad, detective Harry Goodman. Rob Letterman (Goosebumps) is directing Detective Pikachu based on a script by Nicole Perlman (Guardians of the Galaxy) and Alex Hirsch (Gravity Falls). Ken Watanabe and Kathryn Newton also star.

Here is the official synopsis for Detective Pikachu:

The story begins when ace private eye Harry Goodman goes mysteriously missing, prompting his 21-year-old son Tim to find out what happened. Aiding in the investigation is Harry’s former Pokémon partner, Detective Pikachu: a hilariously wise-cracking, adorable super-sleuth who is a puzzlement even to himself. Finding that they are uniquely equipped to communicate with one another, Tim and Pikachu join forces on a thrilling adventure to unravel the tangled mystery. Chasing clues together through the neon-lit streets of Ryme City—a sprawling, modern metropolis where humans and Pokémon live side by side in a hyper-realistic live-action world—they encounter a diverse cast of Pokémon characters and uncover a shocking plot that could destroy this peaceful co-existence and threaten the whole Pokémon universe.

Detective Pikachu opens in theaters on May 10, 2019.