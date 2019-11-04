Animation is one of those visual mediums that can still make us believe in magic. Which is why Light Chaser Animation, one of China’s biggest animation studios, is going as fantastical as possible with its upcoming film White Snake. The first Chinese animated movie from indie animation distributor GKIDs, White Snake tells the story of demon snakes, tragic romances, and…underwater magic shops? It all makes sense in the exclusive White Snake clip /Film is debuting, below.

Exclusive White Snake Clip

Featuring some jaw-dropping animation that uses a combination of 3D CGI and ink painting as well as an uncomfortably sexy fox lady, the White Snake clip is certainly leaning into its “animation for adults” target. The clip follows the amnesiac young woman Blanca and a snake catcher Xuan as they venture into a demonic magic shop that resides in an underwater cavern. Even this simple scene of the two being led into the shop by the fox demon proprietor is gorgeously animated, with otherworldly colors and shadowy silhouettes doing a strange, sensual dance around the screen (I say sensual because of the weird way those giant-headed things are rubbing up against the fox lady’s legs).

Based on the White Snake legend, which is considered one of the Four Great Chinese Folk Tales, White Snake tells the love story of a young amnesiac woman and a village snake catcher, who discover that she is a powerful snake demon. With its more serious narrative (and apparently a very steamy sex scene), White Snake seems to be catering toward the arthouse market more than families, which is in line with GKIDs awards-heavy slate this season.

Here is the synopsis for White Snake:

From Light Chaser Animation, one of China’s premiere animation studios, comes a visually stunning new take on a classic legend. One day a young woman named Blanca is saved by Xuan, a snake catcher from a nearby village. She has lost her memory, and together they go on a journey to discover her real identity, developing deeper feelings for one another along the way. But as they learn more about her past, they uncover a darker plot of supernatural forces vying for power, with the fate of the world hanging in the balance. Conceived as a prequel to one of the most ancient and enduring stories in Chinese history, White Snake presents a sumptuous tale of trickster demons, deadly mythical beasts, assassins, wuxia action, and the promise of eternal love.

White Snake opens in select theaters in Los Angeles in November 15, 2019 and select theaters in New York on November 29, 2019 before it expands to additional markets.