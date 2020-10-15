No one is over the moon to meet their new step-brother, least of all when his pet frog is leaping all over the kitchen. But the super enthusiastic Chin at least has a “superpower” or two to keep things interesting. In Over the Moon, 13-year-old Fei Fei (Cathy Ang) is having trouble adjusting to her father’s new relationship when her potential step-brother Chin introduces himself and his frog to her in an exclusive clip we’re debuting at /Film. See the exclusive Over the Moon clip below.

Over the Moon Clip

Meeting new family members is always difficult, especially when they’ve got two superpowers and fourth place at the Yanshi City Ping-Pong tournament (though it should have been third). In Over the Moon, Fei Fei barely has time to get used to the idea of her widowed father dating someone new when Chin comes storming into their house, showing off his pet frog Croak and teasing two “superpowers,” including the power to be “super annoying.”

Over the Moon follows 13-year-old Fei Fei (Cathy Ang) as she attempts to prove that the Moon Goddess exists to her disbelieving family, who had raised her on the myth. But when the spaceship she builds nearly crashes, Fei Fei unexpectedly finds herself transported to the fantastical world of the moon, which is a lot different than she expected. The legendary Moon Goddess (Phillipa Soo) is actually a pop diva who puts on glamorous performances for her screaming fans, and the colorful kingdom she rules over is subject to the goddess’ every whim.

Disney Legend Glen Keane makes his feature directorial debut with Over the Moon, which is written by the late Audrey Wells (The Hate U Give) and features original songs composed by Christopher Curtis (Chaplin the Musical), Marjorie Duffield, and Helen Park (KPOP), and a score by Gravity Oscar winner Steven Price.

Here is the synopsis for Over the Moon:

Fueled with determination and a passion for science, a bright young girl builds a rocket ship to the moon to prove the existence of a legendary Moon Goddess. There she ends up on an unexpected quest, and discovers a whimsical land of fantastical creatures. Directed by animation legend Glen Keane, and produced by Gennie Rim and Peilin Chou, Over the Moon is an exhilarating musical adventure about moving forward, embracing the unexpected, and the power of imagination. The film stars Cathy Ang (Fei Fei), Phillipa Soo (Chang’e), Robert G. Chiu (Chin), Ken Jeong (Gobi), John Cho (Dad), Ruthie Ann Miles (Mom), Margaret Cho (Auntie Ling), Kimiko Glenn (Auntie Mei), Artt Butler (Uncle), and Sandra Oh (Mrs. Zhong).

Over the Moon hits Netflix on October 23, 2020.