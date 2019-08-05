Brightburn is a surprisingly nasty superhero horror film that asks: “What if Superman was a total psycho?” The James Gunn-produced film hits digital this week, and we have an exclusive behind-the-scenes clip from the special features that zeros in on the human family trying to raise a super-powered alien.

Exclusive Brightburn Clip

Brightburn wasn’t exactly a smash hit at theaters, but I quite enjoyed this jarring, gory superhero horror flick. As I said in my review:

Are audiences prepared for how unrelentingly dark Brightburn is? I have my doubts. The marketing has sold the film as horror, but it’s also slapped James Gunn‘s name everywhere. Gunn is a producer on the film, but anyone expecting something quirky and funny a la his Guardians of the Galaxy films is going to be in for a nasty shock. Nasty is indeed the name of the game here – Brightburn is cold and unflinching, fully committed to unsettling its audience. It’s the type of movie that will make you thank your lucky stars that superheroes don’t really exist.

I have a feeling this is destined to be one of those oddities that gets discovered by a wider audiences now that it’s headed to home video. The digital release, available this week, comes loaded with several behind-the-scenes features – which is where the clip above comes from – including:

It’s not often filmmakers successfully and seamlessly combine both Horror and Superhero into a genre-bending “Hero-Horror” category. Hear from Producer James Gunn and Screenwriters Brian and Mark Gunn as we will learn the methods of their filmmaking style and their dotting of the “i”’s and slashing of the “t”’s storytelling process. “Nature vs. Nurture” featurette: Hear from Actor Jackson A. Dunn, Producer James Gunn, Screenwriters Brian and Mark Gunn and understand the creative process involved in flipping the script of the traditional “Superhero” and diving into what motivates and moves our new Anti-hero, Brandon Breyer.

Brightburn arrives On Digital August 6, and on Blu-ray August 20.