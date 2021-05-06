How will Benny, the vengeful stuffed animal and star of the upcoming horror-comedy Benny Loves You, live up to the long, bloody legacy of killer dolls? Forget Chucky, you’ve got Talking Tina on The Twilight Zone, the Zuni Doll in Trilogy of Terror, the ventriloquist dummies of Dead Silence, and more. Well, Benny shows some promise in a new Benny Loves You clip, which /Film is debuting here today. Watch the clip below.

Exclusive Benny Loves You Clip

Toy Story 2 showed us the devastating emotional consequences of throwing away our beloved childhood toys. But Benny Loves You shows a deadlier side to this time-honored tradition of growing up. In Benny Loves You, “Jack (Karl Holt), a man desperate to improve his life throws away his beloved childhood plush, Benny.” But that turns out to be a big mistake, because Benny, instead of sulking in its abandonment to a sad Sarah Mclachlan song, decides to take revenge.

In the above exclusive Benny Loves You clip, Jack is woken up in the middle of the night. It’s none other than Benny, who is preparing to toy with his former owner, though we don’t actually see the deadly plush onscreen – just some quick shots of the stuffed animal scurrying away and cutting the power lines. But it’s enough to freak out Jack, who gets out of bed and wields his toy lightsaber to fend off whatever is terrorizing him in the middle of the night.

There’s some good puppetry at work here, as well as clever low-budget shots that nod to the movie’s horror-comedy genre. And, of course, the premise of a killer plush is undeniably funny.

Here is the synopsis for Benny Loves You:

After the accidental death of his parents, Jack’s comfortable lifestyle comes to an end and he must sell his family home. Desperate to improve his life, Jack throws out his childhood belongings including his beloved plush, Benny. It’s a move that has disastrous consequences when Benny springs to life with deadly intentions!

Written and directed by Karl Holt, Benny Loves You stars Holt, Claire Cartwright, and George Collie. The horror-comedy is coming to select theaters on May 7, 2021. After that, Benny Loves You heads to On Demand on May 11. And then, finally, it arrives on Blu-ray starting June 8.