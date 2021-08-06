There are a lot of members of Task Force X in James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad. Each of them are deadly in their own right, and each has their own specific style of killing people.

I could talk about how each of them has their own special way to murder…but I’d rather focus on another aspect of the movie’s many characters. I’m talking, of course, about which The Suicide Squad characters are the most huggable. So here we go: the The Suicide Squad cast, ranked by how much you want to hug them.

16. Weasel (Sean Gunn)

Weasel likes to eat children and has a face that looks like roadkill that’s been in the sun too long. Least huggable creature imaginable. Sorry but not sorry, Weasel.

15. T.D.K. (Nathan Fillion)

If your arms detach from your body, can you really give a good hug? Sadly for T.D.K., the answer is no.

14. Mongal (Mayling Ng)

Mongal is an exemplary warrior who would decapitate you as much as look at you. Forget hugging her — she would kill you well before you got within hugging range.

13. Amanda Waller (Viola Davis)

If Amanda Waller had her way, all hugs would be illegal. If you tried to hug her, you’d most likely end up in Federal prison or dead.

12. Peacemaker (John Cena)

Peacemaker likes to use big bullets when he shoots people, so it’s a safe bet that he’ll hug you way too hard, potentially breaking a bone or two. That helmet of his would likely get in the way as well.

11. Captain Boomerang (Jai Courtney)

Captain Boomerang looks like he’d enjoy a good hug and give a good hug in return, right before he killed you for fun.

10. Blackguard (Pete Davidson)

Blackguard, with his bleach-dyed hair and smirky attitude, looks like he’d be a stingy hugger. Not the worst hugger in the world, but definitely not the best either.

9. Thinker (Peter Capaldi)

Speaking of things on people’s heads, Thinker has a lot of protruding nodules out of his noggin. If you hugged him at an angle, though, you could hug him pretty well. That track suit he’s wearing for part of the film also looks pretty soft and would be nice to snuggle against.

8. Bloodsport (Idris Elba)

Bloodsport is a lot of things, and one of those things is a grump. Grumpy people aren’t the best at hugging, though it’s likely he wouldn’t kill you while doing so.

7. Savant (Michael Rooker)

Savant, with his flowing blond hair, gives off some Fabio vibes. And who wouldn’t want to hug Fabio?

6. Rick Flag (Joel Kinnaman)

Rick Flag is a patriot and as such would likely give earnest, albeit boring, hugs.

5. Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie)

Hugging Harley Quinn would be an adventure — would she hug back? Would she shoot you? Would she hug you, then shoot you? The excitement of not knowing would be half the fun.

4. Javelin (Flula Borg)

Javelin has this surfer bro vibe to him, and while I’m sure he’d hold on to the hug longer than you’re comfortable with, it’d be a not-so-bad experience.

3. Ratcatcher II (Daniela Mechior)

Ratcatcher II may always have a least one rat nearby, but her way with creatures great and small means she’d likely give the warmest, most excellent hugs.

2. Polka-Dot Man (David Dastmalchian)

Polka-dot pustules aside, there is no other member of Task Force X who looks more like they desperately need a hug than Polka-Dot Man. He looks so sad, so forlorn, beneath his bright, colorful skin condition. You just want to give him a hug and tell him everything’s going to be okay.

1. King Shark (Steve Agee/Sylvester Stallone)

The most huggable The Suicide Squad character is undoubtedly King Shark. Known as Nanaue to his friends, King Shark’s got a squishy dad bod that you just want to snuggle against, the high risk of being eaten be damned. King Shark is sweet, and dare I say sexy? You may try to deny your feelings for him, but you know you just want him to encircle you with his webbed hands as you rub your face in his dermal denticles. That hug might be the last thing you do, but it would be worth it.

The Suicide Squad is in theaters and streaming on HBO Max now.