Ever since Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga debuted on Netflix, people have been making demands by shouting, “Play ‘Jaja Ding Dong!'” at the top of their lungs (or as loud as text allows them to be). It’s all inspired by one vocal fan who yells endlessly about wanting to hear the catchy tune sung by Lars Erickssong and Sigrit Ericksdóttir (Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams) as the band Fire Saga.

But one person has earnestly received this demand more than anyone else since the release of the movie, and that’s real-life 2020 Eurovision Song Contest contestant Daði Freyr from Iceland. Well, he’s heard fans loud and clear, and he’s finally played the song himself, but just this one time.

Eurovision Contestant Sings Jaja Ding Dong

Even though there haven’t been any concerts for Daði Freyr to play where fans might demand to hear a cover of “Jaja Ding Dong,” the artist made it very clear that this would not be a request that he would fulfill again in the future. In the video, he explicitly says, “This is the first and last time that I play this song.”

It’s a fun performance that Daði Freyr performs in the middle of a beautiful landscape, and it should be satisfying enough that fans don’t need to ask for it over and over again. Will that stop fans of the song from commenting on his YouTube posts with the same demand? Probably not. But that’s just the world we live in.

This may be the only time Daði Freyr performs “Jaja Ding Dong,” but there’s nothing that says he can’t team up with a female Iceland musical artist to do a cover of “Double Trouble” or “Husavik (My Home Town),” so maybe that’s something that can happen in the future.