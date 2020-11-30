Euphoria, HBO’s hit series that looks like it’s designed for people much younger than me, is coming back for a second season. But before season 2 arrives, HBO is bringing not one but two different special episodes. One will be a Christmas episode arriving in December, and we’ve got our first look at that via a new trailer below. The second special episode is said to be COVID-19 related.

Euphoria Special Episode Trailer

Happy holidays from Euphoria. The HBO series just dropped the trailer for one of its two upcoming special episodes, both of which are set to arrive before the upcoming second season. The first episode is called “Rue,” after the character played by Zendaya. At one point, this episode was called “Trouble Don’t Last Always,” but it looks like they’ve changed things up. Here’s the initial synopsis that was provided back in October:

In the aftermath of being left by Jules at the train station and relapsing, the first special episode follows Rue (played by Emmy-winner Zendaya) as she celebrates Christmas. Written and directed by series creator Sam Levinson, the episode, titled “Trouble Don’t Last Always,” also stars Colman Domingo, who appeared in season one. The title and date of the second episode are forthcoming. Both special episodes were produced under COVID-19 guidelines.

HBO and Zendaya teased at least one special episode back in October, with HBO president Casey Bloys saying a “special COVID episode” would air at some point, and Zendaya adding: “We might end up doing a little bridge episode. I don’t really know how to describe it, but an episode that we can do with a limited amount of people in a safer environment…so we have something to live on until we are able to go into Season 2.”

Having not watched a single minute of Euphoria, I can’t weigh in on what all of this means. However, the show has been well-received, particularly for Zendaya’s performance, which won her a Primetime Emmy Award and Satellite Award for Best Actress in a Drama Series. Euphoria follows “a group of high school students as they navigate love and friendships in a world of drugs, sex, trauma and social media,” and was adapted from the Israeli show of the same name. The American version was created by Sam Levinson, who also wrote all the episodes of season 1, as well as this new special.

The first of the two Euphoria special episodes hits HBO on December 6.