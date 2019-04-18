While Drew Struzan is probably the most recognized artist behind some of the most famous movie posters of all-time, the work of the late John Alvin is a close second. Alvin’s work graced the posters for movies like Blade Runner, Gremlins, The Goonies, Batman Returns, and Disney’s 1990s classics like The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast, and The Lion King. Now arguably his most famous poster, created for Steven Spielberg‘s classic E.T. The Extra Terrestrial, will be made available as a new print approved by Universal Pictures and John Alvin’s wife Andrea Alvin.

Former Mondo mastermind Justin Ishmael (and the people at ISH) is teaming up with Bottleneck Gallery and Vice Press to produce a new series of posters celebrating John Alvin’s most iconic work. The first will be a new ET The Extra Terrestrial, and you can check it out in all of its glory below.

The regular version of this 24×36 print is on the right, and it’s a timed edition that will cost you $75. However many are sold between Thursday, April 18 at 12pm ET and Monday, April 22 at 12pm ET is how many will be printed. It will even come with a numbered Certificate of Authenticity embossed by the Alvin Estate.

Meanwhile, the variant on the right is printed on foil and has an edition of 225. That one will set you back $100 and also comes with its own numbered Certificate of Authenticity embossed by the Alvin Estate.

As revealed by Nerdist, this new series of prints will be sourced from original art and files from John’s archive. Plus, we won’t just be seeing re-releases of classic posters. Apparently this new series will also bring unreleased but finished works to the table, including some that have either rarely or never before seen.

Fun fact: That famous E.T. logo was made by cutting out the letters and period by hand out of cardboard and painting it onto the actual art with an airbrush to make it glow.

Head over to Bottleneck Gallery and Vice Press to pick up the print starting today at 12pm ET.