Escape Room brought six strangers together in a series of deadly puzzles where only the last one standing would survive. But Zoey (Taylor Russell) and Ben (Logan Miller) both beat the system and walked away with their lives. Unfortunately, the game isn’t done with them yet as the two suddenly find themselves in a series of new puzzles with a whole new group of strangers. But this time, the game gets more challenging, because as the Escape Room: Tournament of Champions trailer reveals, everyone else has played before too.

Escape Room: Tournament of Champions Trailer

The game starts all over again when Zoey and Ben find themselves trapped in a subway car with Rachel (Holland Roden), Brianna (Indya Moore) and Nathan (Thomas Cocquerel). Rather than being confused by their sudden predicament, everyone is panicked as hell because they know exactly what’s going on. And it’s only going to get worse.

The rooms are much more elaborate, and since everyone has played before, it seems like the puzzles are infinitely harder. Plus, the game makers are getting even more cruel this time, as they built a room that makes the players think they’ve escaped into the streets of New York City, but it’s only yet another meticulously crafted puzzle. The Escape Room sequel from director Adam Robitel is really taking things to the next level.

I was initially disappointed that it appears Escape Room 2 doesn’t pick up exactly where the first movie left off, which found Zoey and Ben on a plane that looked like it was about to become part of the game. It appears as if the subway ends up being the first game they encounter in this tournament of champions. But later in the trailer, there’s a shot of a plane crashing, so I’m not sure what that’s about. Maybe it’s a flashback to another game? Or maybe it’s some kind of dream that keeps Zoey and Ben from getting on the flight? We’ll have to wait and see.

Escape Room: Tournament of Champions is the sequel to the box office hit psychological thriller that terrified audiences around the world. In this installment, six people unwittingly find themselves locked in another series of escape rooms, slowly uncovering what they have in common to survive…and discovering they’ve all played the game.

Escape Room: Tournament of Champions arrives in theaters on July 16, 2021.