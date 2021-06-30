(Welcome to …And More, our no-frills, zero B.S. guide to when and where you can watch upcoming movies and shows, and everything else you could possibly stand to know.)

This summer, the surprisingly fun Escape Room gets itself a sequel in the form of Escape Room: Tournament of Champions. Once again, a group of unlucky folks will have to fight their way out of highly deadly escape rooms. Below, we’ve rounded up everything you need to know about Escape Room: Tournament of Champions before it hits the big screen.

Escape Room: Tournament of Champions Release Date and Where You Can Watch It

Escape Room: Tournament of Champions is headed to theaters on July 16, 2021. Many movies have had their release dates shuffled around in the last year, but Escape Room: Tournament of Champions really takes the cake. The original release date was April 17, 2020. Then it got moved to January 1, 2021. It was eventually moved yet again, to January 7, 2022. And then, for good measure, it was moved back to July 16, 2021. And now here we are.

What is Escape Room: Tournament of Champions?

Escape Room: Tournament of Champions is the sequel to the surprisingly good (well, maybe not good but okay) Escape Room. Released in 2019, Escape Room could’ve been just another Saw knock-off but ended up being way more clever than it had any right to be. That said, the film also kind of went off the rails in its final act – and set up a sequel that I honestly didn’t think would ever happen. I was wrong!

Escape Room: Tournament of Champions Synopsis

Here’s the Escape Room: Tournament of Champions synopsis:

Escape Room: Tournament of Champions is the sequel to the box office hit psychological thriller that terrified audiences around the world. In this installment, six people unwittingly find themselves locked in another series of escape rooms, slowly uncovering what they have in common to survive…and discovering they’ve all played the game before.

Escape Room: Tournament of Champions Director, Crew, and More

Escape Room: Tournament of Champions comes from director Adam Robitel, who also helmed the first film. The screenplay is by Will Honley and Oren Uziel and Maria Melnik & Daniel Tuch, with the story coming from Will Honley and Christine Lavaf & Fritz Bohm. Neal H. Moritz produces, while Adam Robitel, Karina Rahardja, Philip Waley are executive producers. Marc Spicer is cinematographer, and the music comes from Brian Tyler and John Carey.

Escape Room: Tournament of Champions Cast

Escape Room: Tournament of Champions has Taylor Russell and Logan Miller reprising their roles from the first film. New additions to the cast include Indya Moore, Holland Roden, Thomas Cocquerel, Carlito Olivero, and Isabelle Fuhrman, perhaps best known for playing killer kid (who is not really a kid) Esther in the wonderfully trashy Orphan.

Escape Room: Tournament of Champions Trailer