Daniel Radcliffe escaped the threat of Lord Voldemort in the Harry Potter franchise, and since then, his career has been on an eclectic path. The actor has appeared in movies like the dark comedic thriller Horns, the indie romantic comedy What If, the oddball Sundance selected Swiss Army Man, the TBS anthology comedy series Miracle Workers, and the upcoming bonkers-looking Guns Akimbo coming next month. But this year will also see Daniel Radcliffe breaking out of a maximum security prison, and you can see how in the Escape from Pretoria trailer below.

Escape from Pretoria Trailer

Based on a true story, Escape from Pretoria finds Daniel Radcliffe playing Tim Jenkin (who wrote the book on which the movie is based), a covert operative from Nelson Mandela’s African National Congress trying to fight against apartheid. Branded as a terrorist, Jenkin ends up imprisoned in Pretoria Maximum Security Prison, but he and his cohorts aren’t going to just rot in a cell. They’ve got a plan for escape, and it somehow involves creating wooden keys.

This looks like your standard prison escape movie with plenty of suspense and tension coming from nearly getting caught and waiting to see if they’ll actually pull it off. Since this is a true story, you could easily find out yourself with a quick Google search, but why ruin the anticipation if you don’t already know?

Daniel Webber also stars in the film, as does Ian Hart, who played Professor Quirrell in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone. Francis Annan directs from a script he wrote with L.H. Adams.

Escape From Pretoria is the true story of Tim Jenkin (Daniel Radcliffe) and Stephen Lee (Daniel Webber), young, white South Africans branded “terrorists”, and imprisoned in 1978 for working covert operations for Nelson Mandela’s banned ANC. Incarcerated in Pretoria Maximum Security Prison, they decide to send the apartheid regime a clear message and escape! With breath-taking ingenuity, meticulous surveillance, and wooden keys crafted for 10 steel doors, they make a bid for freedom…Beyond a thrilling will-they-won’t-they-escape, this is the story of an oppressed majority’s struggle, and two ordinary men who stood-up to be counted in the pursuit of equality for all.

Escape from Pretoria arrives in the UK on March 6, 2020, but there’s no release set for the US yet.