Ep. 573 – Shirley (GUEST: Joanna Robinson from Vanity Fair)
Posted on Tuesday, June 30th, 2020 by Slashfilmcast
David, Devindra, and Jeff are joined by Joanna Robinson, senior writer at Vanity Fair, to talk about Devindra’s move across the country during a pandemic, Christopher Nolan’s chair ban, and Will Ferrell’s singing in Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga. For the feature review, the cast dives into Shirley, Josephine Decker’s film starring Elizabeth Moss.
Listen to Joanna and David’s new podcast, Truth vs. Hollywood. Read Vulture’s profile of Josephine Decker here.
Thanks to our sponsor this week: Manscaped.
- Visit manscaped.com and use the promo code FILMCAST for 20% off and free shipping!
Listen and subscribe to David’s newest podcast Culturally Relevant and subscribe to his YouTube channel. Check out Jeff Cannata’s D&D show Dungeon Run. Listen to Devindra’s podcast with Engadget on all things tech.You can always e-mail us at slashfilmcast(AT)gmail(DOT)com, or call and leave a voicemail at 781-583-1993. Also, follow us on Twitter or like us on Facebook.
Shownotes (All timestamps are approximate only)
What we’ve been watching (~18:00)
Spoilers (~1:38:00)
- Our music sometimes comes from the work of Adam Warrock. You can download our theme song here. Our Slashfilmcourt music comes from SMHMUSIC.com. Our spoiler bumper comes from filmmaker Kyle Hillinger. This episode was edited by Beidi A.
- If you’d like advertise with us or sponsor us, please e-mail slashfilmcast@gmail.com.
- Contact us at our voicemail number: 781-583-1993
- You can donate and support the /Filmcast by going to slashfilm.com, clicking on the /Filmcast tab, and clicking on the sidebar “Donate” links! Thanks to all our donors this week!