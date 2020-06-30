David, Devindra, and Jeff are joined by Joanna Robinson, senior writer at Vanity Fair, to talk about Devindra’s move across the country during a pandemic, Christopher Nolan’s chair ban, and Will Ferrell’s singing in Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga. For the feature review, the cast dives into Shirley, Josephine Decker’s film starring Elizabeth Moss.

Listen to Joanna and David’s new podcast, Truth vs. Hollywood. Read Vulture’s profile of Josephine Decker here.

