‘Enola Holmes’ Teaser: Sherlock Holmes’ Younger Sister Gives Us All the Clues for the Netflix Film
Posted on Monday, August 17th, 2020 by Hoai-Tran Bui
Netflix gave you all the clues. But luckily, Enola Holmes doesn’t need saving, because she’s a world-class detective all on her own. Millie Bobby Brown stars as Sherlock Holmes’ younger sister in Enola Holmes, the upcoming YA mystery feature film set to debut this fall. Can you crack the code for the film’s official premiere date laid down by the first Enola Holmes teaser?
Enola Holmes Teaser
alone loshme reeebtpms wnettyrhitd ?????? pic.twitter.com/wslDtygxFn
— Netflix (@netflix) August 17, 2020
Netflix has released a new teaser for Enola Holmes, the YA mystery film starring Milly Bobby Brown as the titular Enola Holmes, the younger sister of the world’s most famous detective, Sherlock Holmes (Henry Cavill, possibly the hottest iteration to wear the deerstalker). With that new teaser, Netflix wrote the caption, “alone loshme reeebtpms wnettyrhitd,” which at first sounds like sheer gobbledygook. But this is a mystery film, remember, which means this must be a code to crack. And once you rearrange the letters a bit, it comes out to “enola holmes september twentythird.”
This confirms the September 23 release date for Enola Holmes, which Netflix acquired earlier this spring to debut on its service. Directed by Harry Bradbeer (Fleabag, Killing Eve) in his feature film directorial debut, Enola Holmes is based on Nancy Springer’s book series about Sherlock and Mycroft’s rebellious teen sister Enola. Also starring in Enola Holmes are Helena Bonham Carter, Fiona Shaw, Frances de la Tour, Louis Partridge, Burn Gorman, Susan Wokoma, and Adeel Akhtar.
The tone of the teaser is certainly a lot more comedic and tongue-in-cheek than we’re used to with past adaptations of Sherlock Holmes, but remember, this is based on a young-adult book series. The title card’s colorful font (which looks like something out of a high school comedy) hammers in the YA appeal. It may be jarring for longtime fans of Arthur Conan Doyle’s works, but it looks right up the alley for fans of Milly Bobby Brown, who gets a starring vehicle with Enola Holmes after becoming the breakout star of Stranger Things.
Enola Holmes premieres on Netflix on September 23, 2020.
Based on the beloved Edgar-nominated book series, ENOLA HOLMES tells the story of Sherlock and Mycroft Holmes’ rebellious teen sister Enola, a gifted super-sleuth in her own right who often outsmarts her brilliant siblings. When her mother mysteriously disappears on her 16th birthday, Enola seeks help from her older brothers. But soon realizing they’re less interested in solving the case than in packing her off to finishing school, Enola does the only thing a smart, resourceful and fearless young 1880s woman can do… she runs away to London to find her. Meeting a cast of memorable characters along the way, Enola’s caught in the middle of a conspiracy that could alter the course of political history. ENOLA HOLMES puts a dynamic new female twist on the world’s greatest detective and his brilliant family.