Netflix gave you all the clues. But luckily, Enola Holmes doesn’t need saving, because she’s a world-class detective all on her own. Millie Bobby Brown stars as Sherlock Holmes’ younger sister in Enola Holmes, the upcoming YA mystery feature film set to debut this fall. Can you crack the code for the film’s official premiere date laid down by the first Enola Holmes teaser?

Enola Holmes Teaser

alone loshme reeebtpms wnettyrhitd ?????? pic.twitter.com/wslDtygxFn — Netflix (@netflix) August 17, 2020

Netflix has released a new teaser for Enola Holmes, the YA mystery film starring Milly Bobby Brown as the titular Enola Holmes, the younger sister of the world’s most famous detective, Sherlock Holmes (Henry Cavill, possibly the hottest iteration to wear the deerstalker). With that new teaser, Netflix wrote the caption, “alone loshme reeebtpms wnettyrhitd,” which at first sounds like sheer gobbledygook. But this is a mystery film, remember, which means this must be a code to crack. And once you rearrange the letters a bit, it comes out to “enola holmes september twentythird.”

This confirms the September 23 release date for Enola Holmes, which Netflix acquired earlier this spring to debut on its service. Directed by Harry Bradbeer (Fleabag, Killing Eve) in his feature film directorial debut, Enola Holmes is based on Nancy Springer’s book series about Sherlock and Mycroft’s rebellious teen sister Enola. Also starring in Enola Holmes are Helena Bonham Carter, Fiona Shaw, Frances de la Tour, Louis Partridge, Burn Gorman, Susan Wokoma, and Adeel Akhtar.

The tone of the teaser is certainly a lot more comedic and tongue-in-cheek than we’re used to with past adaptations of Sherlock Holmes, but remember, this is based on a young-adult book series. The title card’s colorful font (which looks like something out of a high school comedy) hammers in the YA appeal. It may be jarring for longtime fans of Arthur Conan Doyle’s works, but it looks right up the alley for fans of Milly Bobby Brown, who gets a starring vehicle with Enola Holmes after becoming the breakout star of Stranger Things.

Enola Holmes premieres on Netflix on September 23, 2020.