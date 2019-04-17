Still not sold on Avengers: Endgame? Perhaps more footage will do the trick! A new Endgame TV spot offers up some quick shots from the mega-sequel, and officially announces the beginning of summer. “I know when summer starts,” you might be saying. “June!” Incorrect! Now that Marvel and Disney own everything, they get to declare when the seasons change! And according to them, summer starts this month. Get your swim trunks, and watch the Endgame TV spot below.

Avengers: Endgame TV Spot

Ready for summer? You better be, because according to Avengers: Endgame, it starts next week. Well, summer movie season, at least. Back in my day, 100 years ago, summer movie season didn’t truly kick-off until the end of May. But times change, and Marvel wants to haul in even more money.

I have to hand it to Marvel. There’s really no need for them to market Endgame anymore – we’re all going to see it, even those of us who aren’t entirely enamored by the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Despite this, the studio keeps plugging away, releasing a little footage here and there while keeping the main plot itself a secret (unless you happen to come across those leaked spoilers).

This is a fun spot, with Jeremy Renner‘s Hawkeye (or Ronin or whatever the hell he’s calling himself this time) commenting that under different circumstances, the adventure the Avengers are about to embark on would be pretty awesome. It all ends with a quick joke in which Don Cheadle‘s War Machine calls Paul Rudd‘s Ant-Man “Regular Sized-Man,” which really isn’t that funny, but just go with it. The Avengers like to dunk on Ant-Man for some reason.

Beyond that, most of the footage in this spot is stuff we’ve seen before, just cut together in a faster, in-your-face, seizure-inducing manner. The message is clear: Endgame is big! It’s bigger than big! It’s the biggest movie ever, full of big explosions, big jokes, and big Thanos! It will literally blow your eyeballs out of the back of your skull!

Avengers: Endgame declares the start of summer April 26, 2019.