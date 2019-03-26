Remember how depressing the ending of Avengers: Infinity War was? You know, when a whole slew of characters you’ve grown to love literally went up in smoke? If you forgot, don’t worry – Avengers: Endgame will remind you. A new Endgame featurette serves as a recap of the conclusion of Infinity War, and reveals how the survivors are still trying to come to grips with what happened. Watch the Endgame featurette below.

Avengers: Endgame Featurette

“Imagine if, for the first time, our heroes all lost.” So says Robert Downey Jr. at the start of this Endgame featurette. The MCU characters aren’t used to losing, but Infinity War knocked them for a loop. Thanks to Thanos and that damn glove of his, half the universe was wiped out, leaving the surviving Avengers shell-shocked.

Avengers: Endgame will find them dealing with the fallout, and, presumably, attempting to reverse what happened and set things right. First, though, they have to get over their PTSD, as this featurette makes clear. In short, don’t expect this to be a laugh riot. These characters have gone through some heavy stuff, and getting back to normal isn’t going to be easy.

But don’t worry, it’s not going to be a complete dour-fest up in the theater. Eternal optimist Chris Evans comments that Endgame will find ways to build people back up after they’ve been broken down. So cheer up!

Avengers: Endgame, starring Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Don Cheadle, Paul Rudd, Brie Larson, Karen Gillan, Danai Gurira, Bradley Cooper, and Josh Brolin, opens April 26, 2019.