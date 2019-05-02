Can Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Endgame do the unthinkable and actually unseat James Cameron’s Avatar as the highest grossing movie ever? (And yes, “not adjusted for inflation.”) The new superhero sequel has been setting box office records ever since it opened last week, and it’s now the highest grossing Hollywood film to ever play in China. But the Endgame Chinese box office stats aren’t the only impressive numbers this movie has earned this week: it’s also become the sixth highest grossing movie worldwide. Hear that, Mr. Cameron? The Russo Brothers are comin’ for you.

According to Deadline, Avengers: Endgame made over $157 million yesterday alone at the international box office. Endgame has already pulled in more than $1.2 billion internationally, kicking it to the number 4 slot on the international highest grossers list, and it currently stands at $1.6 billion globally, enough to beat out Furious 7 and 2012’s The Avengers to take the number 6 spot overall.

I honestly didn’t think Endgame had a chance of taking Avatar‘s crown – but that was before I saw the film. Now that we know it’s an emotionally resonant, profoundly satisfying cinematic experience which runs the tonal gamut between darkness and hilarity, all while providing definitive conclusions to several key characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it’s easy to see how it might actually stand a chance. While Avengers: Infinity War‘s gut-punch of an ending was the type of thing that may have kept some more casual fans from wanting to revisit the film multiple times in theaters, Endgame‘s finale – that glorious battle royale – is the kind of rousing, “holy shit” moment that could spur casual viewers back to the theaters for a second and third time.

Looking ahead at the box office obstacles Endgame has yet to conquer, it seems like a given at this point that it will top Jurassic World, Infinity War, and Star Wars: The Force Awakens. But is ol’ Jimmy Cameron shaking in his boots? Are Titanic and Avatar safe, or is it just a matter of time until the Infinity Gauntlet snaps them out of the top two slots? And if Endgame does end up topping the overall list, how long will it remain there? Will Cameron immediately be back to reclaim his throne with Avatar 2? Stay tuned to find out.