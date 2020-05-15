John Hawkes and Logan Lerman hit the road in End of Sentence, an indie road trip drama that follows an estranged father and son following the son’s release from prison. End of Sentence marks the feature directorial debut of Icelandic filmmaker Elfar Adalsteins, but is set in Ireland and features two American leads. Watch the End of Sentence trailer below.

End of Sentence Trailer

“You know, they say it’s inevitable that you turn into your father.”

After the death of his wife, Frank (Hawkes) reluctantly picks up his estranged son, Sean (Lerman) to fulfill her last wish of spreading her ashes in a remote lake in her home country of Ireland. The two, who promise to part ways after this one last journey, naturally get more than they bargained for, including the resurfacing of an old flame, and the introduction of a pretty hitchhiker played by Sarah Bolger. The film seems like a slow, sad indie drama with two exceptional leads — Hawkes is always fantastic, and Lerman (Fury, Hunters) has proven to be a promising young actor when placed opposite a strong actor. Lerman is much more interesting when he’s not being set up as a new Hollywood It Boy as he was in Percy Jackson and Perks of Being a Wallflower, and a starring role opposite Hawkes in an indie drama about grief may be just what he needs.

End of Sentence debuted at the Edinburgh International Film Festival last year, and marks the feature directorial debut of Adalsteins, who also produced the film with David Collins and Sigurjon Sighvatsson. Meanwhile, Michael Armbruster wrote the script, and Fantastic Beasts actor Ólafur Darri Ólafsson also appears in a supporting role as a police officer

Here is the synopsis for End of Sentence:

Fresh out of prison, Sean is focused on anything but an international road trip with his father. After his travel plans to California don’t pan out, he reluctantly accepts in father’s proposal in return for a ticket to the West Coast and a promise that they never have to see each other again. Between a disconcerting Irish wake, surfacing of an old flame, the pick-up of a pretty hitchhiker (Sarah Bolger) and plenty of unresolved issues, the journey becomes a little more than father and son had bargained for.

End of Sentence, which premiered at the Edinburgh Film Festival last year, will be available on direct-to-VOD on May 29, 2020.