Do you remember when we told you about the animated Star Wars Galaxy of Adventures animated shorts last fall? As part of the Star Wars Kids channel on YouTube, these animated shorts recreate scenes from the Star Wars movies with some added details and moments that make them a little more exciting for kids who maybe haven’t yet watched the live-action movies. And the latest installment gives a Rogue One style makeover to Darth Vader’s assault on Hoth from The Empire Strikes Back. Watch below!

The Empire Strikes Back Animated Hoth Attack

Even though we see the Empire arrive on Hoth with their AT-AT walkers and chase the Rebel Alliance out of their base, what we don’t see is Darth Vader attacking Rebels in the base itself. But Star Wars Galaxy of Adventures has changed that with this animated short showing how Darth Vader enters the Rebel stronghold, using a display of power reminiscent of his badass scene from the end of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

There’s a part of me that likes the idea of a sparse amount of scenes being updated to give Darth Vader a more consistent show of strength and Force power. Seeing how Vader calmly walks through the huge battlefield, blasts the base’s doors wide open, and then dispatches with several Rebels is such a cool scene that we wish it was in the movie itself. But that would require another Special Edition of the movie, and we’ve had enough of that.