Five years after he won an Oscar for his cinematography in The Revenant, Emmanuel Lubezki is set to make his long-awaited return to filmmaking. In his first gig since Terrence Malick’s 2017 film Song to Song, Luzbeki has signed on to film David O. Russell‘s star-studded new movie which features the likes of Christian Bale, Michael B. Jordan, and Margot Robbie.



Emmanuel Lubezki made history at the Oscars in 2015, becoming the first person ever to win the Best Cinematography award three years in a row for Gravity, Birdman, and The Revenant. Then, Lubezki all but disappeared, only making one film — Malick’s experimental romantic drama Song to Song — in the years since. It will be David O. Russell’s new untitled New Regency film that would draw him out of this semi-hiatus, according to Deadline.

Deadline reports that Lubezki has signed on to be the cinematographer for Russell’s yet-untitled movie starring Christian Bale, Michael B. Jordan, and Margot Robbie. No details are known about the film yet, except that it’s based on an original idea by Russell, who writes, directs and produces the film. The film is expected to begin production sometime in the spring.

This will be the first time Lubezki is teaming up with Russell, after mostly working with Malick and acclaimed Mexican directors Alfonso Cuarón and Alejandro González Iñárritu in recent years. Russell is mostly an actor’s director, concentrating on a chaotic tone and feel rather than a distinct look — a style that his previous director of photography Linus Sandgren, who worked on American Hustle and Joy with Russell, was able to capture. But Lubezki’s fluid visual style might point to Russell going in a different direction than usual. Either way, it’s an exciting return for Lubezki, whose history-making run at the Oscars with his wins for Gravity, Birdman, and The Revenant has yet to be topped.