It’s truly a shame that it has taken so long for Emma Thompson to host Saturday Night Live for the first time. The British actress brought some serious comedic chops to the show, fueled by her longtime acting careers, and the result was a hilarious episode that stayed true to the tradition of the Mother’s Day episode by having some great special guests pop up.

The Best

The Perfect Mother – This is a retread of a similar Mother’s Day sketch from last year when Amy Schumer hosted, but this one adds another layer of the trials and tribulations of motherhood by having a new mother (Heidi Gardner) and her own mother (Emma Thompson) talk about the joys of being a mother with flashes back to the all too common trying times. It all rings so true to everyone’s mother, and it will always be funny.

Etiquette Lesson – It can be hard for Leslie Jones to make a sketch great. She’s funny in small doses, but often times she’s not the best at being a character. But here, she’s perfect as Meghan Markle’s third cousin, who wants to attend the royal christening but needs some etiquette lessons. She starts to get them in sing-song My Fair Lady style from Emma Thompson, but whenever she messes up, the consequences are perhaps a little harsher than she intended, and the results are hilarious. The only downside is they clearly didn’t know how to end it, otherwise it would have been the best of the night.

Chopped -This absurdist approach to Chopped is just silly enough to be hilarious. From the awful secret ingredients to the ridiculous recipes, this is exactly the kind of nonsensical sketch that I like. It recreated the style of Chopped while also making a complete mockery out of it, and that’s exactly what you need from a good spoof.

Beauty and the Beast – Emma Thompson reprises her role as Mrs. Potts in the live-action remake of Beauty and the Beast. But this one takes a much different turn as the Beast’s gym equipment makes it upstairs from the basement and reveals some weird secrets about the behavior he’s been partaking in during the majority of his time under the curse. Plus, he’s been using Mrs. Potts in an unfortunate way. It all makes for a hilarious sketch.