More Aubrey Plaza movies are never a bad thing, so let’s all get excited about Emily the Criminal, a film Plaza will produce and star in. Written and directed by John Patton Ford, Emily the Criminal will have Plaza playing a woman with heavy debts who gets involved in a credit card scam. The scam goes perfectly and she lives happily ever after. Oh, no, my mistake. Actually, things go wrong and there are “deadly consequences.”

Deadline has the scoop that Aubrey Plaza will produce and star in Emily the Criminal. Plaza will play the titular Emily, “who is down on her luck and saddled with debt who gets involved in a credit card scam that pulls her into the criminal underworld of Los Angeles, ultimately leading to deadly consequences.” Gina Gershon and Megalyn Echikunwoke are also part of the cast, with John Patton Ford writing and making his feature directorial debut.

Plaza is producing with Tyler Davidson and Drew Sykes, with Dexter Braff, Kevin Flanigan, Angus Wall, Kent Kubena, Lowell Shapiro, and Mike Dill serving as executive producers and production company Low Spark fully financing the film. No word on when we might see Emily the Criminal, but this is a solid premise (it sounds somewhat similar to Hustlers, minus the stripper angle), and I’m down for pretty much anything Aubrey Plaza does at this point. Put her in all the movies, I say!

What’s Next For Aubrey Plaza

Aubrey Plaza is staying busy. She was just recently seen in the indie film Best Sellers, and lent her voice to shows Cinema Toast and Calls. Next, her voice will appear in the film King Knight. Beyond voice work, Plaza just recently signed onto the Hulu series Olga Dies Dreaming.

Future credits include an upcoming untitled Guy Ritchie movie that also stars Jason Statham, and Spin Me Round, which also stars Alison Brie and has the following synopsis:

“A woman wins an all-expenses trip to a company’s gorgeous ‘institute’ outside of Florence, and also the chance to meet the restaurant chain’s wealthy and charismatic owner. She finds a different adventure than the one she imagined.”

Then there’s the animated The Ark and the Aardvark, which is about – and no, I’m not joking – an “aardvark named Gilbert” who “lands the job of shepherding all the animals onto Noah’s Ark.” Plaza is voicing a character named Brain – make of that what you will!