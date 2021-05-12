John Krasinski and Emily Blunt have been at the top of the fan-casting lists for the roles of Reed Richards and Sue Storm, AKA Mr. Fantastic and the Invisible Woman, in Marvel’s forthcoming Fantastic Four. But even though Emily Blunt nearly entered the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Black Widow before scheduling took her away from the role, the actress may no longer be interested in taking on a superhero role. In fact, she doesn’t even really like superhero movies, she says.

Emily Blunt recently appeared on Howard Stern’s radio show (via Insider), and she was asked if there was any truth to rumors of she and John Krasinski being lined up to star in Marvel’s upcoming Fantastic Four movie. Blunt was, well, rather blunt about the situation:

“That is fan-casting. No one has received a phone call. That’s just people saying, ‘Wouldn’t that be great?'”

But if Blunt is going to take a superhero role in the future, it will take some convincing. Despite previously almost being an integral part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, she doesn’t seem to be all that sweet on superhero movies anymore. Though she stopped short of saying the movies were “beneath her” as an actress, Blunt said:

“I love Iron Man, and when I got offered Black Widow, I was obsessed with Iron Man. I wanted to work with Robert Downey Jr. It would’ve been amazing. But I don’t know if superhero movies are for me. They’re not up my alley. I don’t like them. I really don’t. It’s been exhausted. We are inundated—it’s not only all the movies, it’s the endless TV shows as well. It’s not to say that I’d never want to play one, it would just have to be something so cool and like a really cool character, and then I’d be interested.”

In a separate interview with Entertainment Weekly, Blunt added:

“For me, it’s all about the part. It’s not that I’m loathed to put on a catsuit. It’s not that at all. I just haven’t found something that really speaks to me.”

So has she been unimpressed with the output of Marvel Studios, or has she maybe seen some of the other disappointing superhero entries outside of the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Maybe she’s just speaking from a pure content perspective, where it seems like there are too many superhero projects out there dominating the market. She’s not wrong, but those are the properties that are still drumming up interest from audiences, and Hollywood simply doesn’t know how to do anything in moderation.

On the opposite end of the spectrum, John Krasinski (who once auditioned for Captain America) has previously said that he would be happy to play Mr. Fantastic, and he also enjoys the films of Marvel Studios. The actor was asked about Fantastic Four rumors back in 2020, and he told Total Film:

“I would love to be in the Marvel universe. I love those movies because they’re fun, but I also think they’re really well done. And certainly a lot of my friends are in those movies. I have no idea what [Marvel] are thinking. But if they are considering me for Mr. Fantastic, continue to consider me because I would love it.”

Fantastic Four was recently included at the end of the sizzle reel Marvel Studios released to hype up our return to movie theaters this summer. However, it’s clear that there isn’t any official casting underway yet. While Krasinski and Blunt would be solid choices for Fantastic Four, I can’t help but think there might be some more interesting choices out there. Who would you like to see cast as the Fantastic Four?