Emily Blunt is heading West for her new project — but at least this time, she gets to keep her accent. Blunt is set to star in The English, a Western series at Amazon and BBC One, playing an Englishwoman who arrives in the 1890s Wild West on a quest for revenge.

The Wrap reports the Blunt is starring opposite Chaske Spencer (Banshee) in Amazon and BBC One’s The English, described as a “high-octane epic Western series.”

Written and directed by Hugo Blick (The Honourable Woman, Black Earth Rising, The Shadow Line), The English is a Western revenge series that consists of six hour-long episodes and follows Blunt’s Englishwoman who arrives in the West in 1890 to seek revenge on the man who she sees as responsible for the death of her son.

Here is the synopsis for The English:

Set in the mythic mid-American landscape in the year of 1890, “The English” follows Cornelia Locke (Blunt), an Englishwoman who arrives into the new and wild landscape of the West to wreak revenge on the man she sees as responsible for the death of her son. Upon meeting Eli Whipp (Spencer), an ex-cavalry scout and member of the Pawnee Nation by birth, they join together and discover a shared history that must be defeated at all costs, if either of them is to survive.

The English also stars an impressive ensemble of both British and American talent (though we can assume a lot of the British stars will be putting on American accents), including Rafe Spall (The Salisbury Poisonings), Tom Hughes (A Discovery of Witches), Stephen Rea (The Shadow Line), Valerie Pachner (A Hidden Life), Toby Jones (Marvellous), Ciaran Hinds (The Terror), Malcolm Storry (The Princess Bride), Steve Wall (Raised by Wolves), Nichola McAuliffe (Doctor Who), Sule Rimi (Black Earth Rising), and Cristian Solimeno (Avenue 5).

“The chance to make a Western with Emily Blunt and the cast is so delicious I’m still wondering if it’s one of those weird dreams we were all having during lockdown,” Blick said. “If not, a thrilling, romantic, epic horse-opera is heading to your screen sometime next year, and I couldn’t be more excited.”

Greg Brenman will executive produce The English for Drama Republic alongside Blick and Blunt. Mona Qureshi will executive produce for the BBC. Colin Wratten (Killing Eve) is also a producer.

The English sounds like a great vehicle for Blunt, who has always felt like one of the underrated Hollywood stars. Not to mention, most of the major projects she’s starred in have forced her to put on an American accent, which immediately makes The English a refreshing departure.

The English has just begun production in Spain. No release date has yet been set.