Emergency Podcast: Directors Announced For the Star Wars Live-Action TV Series ‘The Mandalorian’
Posted on Thursday, October 4th, 2018 by Peter Sciretta
On yet another Emergency Podcast episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by Steele Wars Podcast host Steele Saunders to talk about the latest Star Wars news: directors announced for the Jon Favreau-produced Star Wars live-action series The Mandalorian.
You can subscribe to /Film Daily on iTunes, Google Play, Overcast, Spotify and all the popular podcast apps (here is the RSS URL if you need it).
Opening Banter:
In The News: The Mandalorian: Directors, First Photo, Details & More Revealed for Jon Favreau’s Star Wars TV Series
Other articles mentioned:
All the other stuff you need to know:
- You can find more about all the stories we mentioned on today’s show at slashfilm.com, and linked inside the show notes.
- /Film Daily is published every weekday, bringing you the most exciting news from the world of movies and television as well as deeper dives into the great features from slashfilm.com.
- You can subscribe to /Film Daily on iTunes, Google Play, Overcast, Spotify and all the popular podcast apps (RSS).
- Send your feedback, questions, comments and concerns to us at peter@slashfilm.com. Please leave your name and general geographic location in case we mention the e-mail on the air.
- Please rate and review the podcast on iTunes, tell your friends and spread the word!
- Thanks to Sam Hume for our logo.