Emergency Podcast: Holy Crap, James Gunn Rehired for Guardians of the Galaxy 3!!!!!!!!!!
Posted on Friday, March 15th, 2019 by Peter Sciretta
On the March 15, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor in Chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film senior writer Ben Pearson and writer Hoai-Tran Bui, for an Emergency Episode to discuss the breaking news that James Gunn has been rehired by Disney to direct Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, and to discuss a couple bits of latest film and tv news, including, Apple’s streaming service and Game of Thrones season 8.
Opening Banter: We don’t need any opening banter today, we have some huge Marvel news!
Emergency News:
In The News:
- HT: Apple Orders ‘Pachinko’ TV Series Adaptation from ‘The Terror’ Showrunner
- HT: Apple Streaming Service Could Soon Add HBO, Showtime, Starz While Original Titles in Development
- Ben: ‘Game of Thrones’ Season 8 Runtimes Confirmed, Final Four Episodes Will Essentially Be Short Movies
All the other stuff you need to know:
