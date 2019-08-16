The cult favorite movie Bubba Ho-Tep already gave us quite the wild portrayal of Elvis Presley as he spent his days in a nursing home and eventually teamed up with a man claiming to be John F. Kennedy in order to stop a re-animated ancient Egyptian mummy. But now, as Graceland’s Elvis Week comes to an end, we’ve learned that the beloved entertainer is getting animated and turned into a government spy, thanks to a new animated action comedy series in the works from Netflix and Sony Pictures Animation.

Variety has word on the Elvis Presley animated series called Agent King which is being developed by Authentic Brands Group, Sony Pictures Animation, and Sony Pictures Television, who are all producing with Priscilla Presley and John Eddie. If being the King of Rock and Roll wasn’t a big enough job, the animated series makes Elvis the secret agent he always wanted to be.

Agent King focuses on Elvis Presley as he moonlights as a government spy who helps battle the dark forces that threaten the country he loves. He even gets a jetpack. And apparently this is something that Elvis always wanted to do since he was a kid. Presley’s wife, Priscilla Presley (who famously starred in The Naked Gun movies) had this to say about the project:

“From the time Elvis was a young boy he always dreamed of being the superhero fighting crime and saving the world! Agent King lets him do just that. My co-creator John Eddie and I are so excited to be working with Netflix and Sony Animation on this amazing project and getting the chance to show the world an Elvis they haven’t seen before.”

Having Sony Pictures Animation on this project is a solid start, but what really makes us think that this series will be a hilarious action romp for adults is the fact that Mike Arnold, who has worked on the animated spy comedy Archer, will be serving as showrunner, writer, and co-executive producer.

Another interesting note here is that Elvis Presley’s wardrobe in this series will be custom-designed by John Varvatos, a designer whose interest in fashion was said to be driven by his obsession with rock and roll. Various ad campaigns for his work have featured the likes of Iggy Pop, Alice Cooper, Velvet Revolver, Chris Cornell, Dave Matthews, The Roots, and Green Day, so designing clothes for an animated Elvis must be somewhat of a dream come true. It’ll be interesting to see if any of his trademark fashion choices are turned into covert spy gadgets.

There’s no word on when we’ll see Agent King hit Netflix, but we’ll keep you posted.