If grieving over the loss of her synthezoid husband in WandaVision wasn’t enough, Elizabeth Olsen is about to face even more neighborhood woes in a new HBO Max limited series called Love and Death. Inspired by the book Evidence of Love: A True Story of Passion and Death in the Suburbs and a collection of articles called “Love & Death In Silicon Prairie, Part I & II” from Texas Monthly, the series follows two churchgoing couples in a small town in Texas whose lives take a dark turn when someone picks up an axe.

HBO Max sent out a press release announcing their order of the Love and Death series. Elizabeth Olsen is taking the lead role as Candy Montgomery in the Lionsgate series that is being written and executive produced by David E. Kelley (Ally McBeal, The Practice) and his own production banner. Leslie Linka Glatter (Homeland, Mad Men, The Walking Dead) will serve as director of the series, and she’ll also be executive producing. Other executive producers include Nicole Kidman and Per Saari from Blossom Films, Scott Brown and Megan Creydt for Texas Monthly, and Matthew Tinker, Michael Klick, and Helen Verno.

Sarah Aubrey, HBO Max’s head of original content, said in a statement:

“This is a gripping story about the frustrations and desires of two women in a small town that culminates in a terrible act of violence. We are thrilled to be partnering with David, Lesli, Nicole, and Per and incredibly fortunate to have Elizabeth at the center of our story to bring out all the layers of Candy that make this story so unforgettable.”

Kevin Beggs, chairman of Lionsgate Television, sung the praises of Elizabeth Olsen in the show:

“We cannot imagine a more perfect artist to play the leading role of Candy than Elizabeth Olsen. Her talent, charisma and energy can bewitch audiences like no other. We’re proud to be collaborating with a world-class creative team of Lesli, David and Nicole on this thrilling and intriguing series and to bring another exciting premium property to our partners at HBO Max.”

HBO Max is holding back specifics on the story of this thriller, but since the stories that inspired the series are out there in print, you can track them down to see what other details you can pick up. However, since it sounds like this isn’t a direct adaptation of either pieces of source material, there will likely be some liberties taken with the narrative that will keep you guessing.