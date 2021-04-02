Director Eli Roth’s Borderlands is looking to be the most star-studded video game adaptation yet. With cast members like Cate Blanchett and Jack Black on the call sheet, it’s immediately one of the more interesting feature film adaptations of a popular video game to come along in years. So all eyes are on the Borderlands production, which has just started filming in Hungary.

Ariana Greenblatt, who played Young Gamora in Avengers: Infinity War and is set to play a character named Tiny Tina in Eli Roth’s Borderlands movie, revealed that cameras are rolling on the production of the video game adaptation in a Thursday tweet that included a photo with her and Roth.

Eli Roth is directing the Borderlands movie from a script by Chernobyl creator Craig Mazin, based on the popular Gearbox Software video game franchise.

The original Borderlands game from 2009 followed a band of “Vault Hunters” looking for an alien vault on the planet of Pandora. Set in the distant future, when mega-corporations vie for control of planets to colonize and mine for their natural resources, the Vault Hunters battle the local wildlife and bandit population as they fight to stop the leader of a private corporation army from reaching the alien vault before they do. The game spawned three sequels: Borderlands 2 in 2012, Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel in 2014, and Borderlands 3 in 2019.

In Roth’s Borderlands, Cate Blanchett will play a super-powered woman named Lilith, Kevin Hart will play a stoic soldier named Roland, Jamie Lee Curtis is playing an archeologist named Tannis, and Jack Black is playing a sarcastic robot named Claptrap. Haley Bennett and Florian Munteanu have also joined the film.

Stay tuned as Borderlands continues production, likely for the next few months amid COVID-19 restrictions. There is no set release date from Lionsgate yet.