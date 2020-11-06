Right now, all eyes are on Jon Favreau‘s work on the Star Wars series The Mandalorian, but as we get closer to the holidays, fans will be digging into the director’s modern holiday classic Elf. The movie is played endlessly during the Christmas season, and this year you can take your love of Will Ferrell as Buddy the Elf to the next level.

This year, fans will be able to play a special Elf version of the classic board game Monopoly, featuring familiar locations and settings from the film. Plus, while you’re arguing about how much money you own for landing on whatever the Elf equivalent of Boardwalk will be, you’ll be able to munch on some Elf breakfast cereal from General Mills.

Elf Monopoly

One of the latest customized editions of Monopoly is full of holiday spirit as Elf has taken over the game board. Choose from tokens for Santa’s Sleigh, a Polar Bear Cub, a Jack-in-the-Box, a Mailroom Coffee Mug, Santa’s Bag, and Maple Syrup, because the likeness rights to turn Elf stars into Monopoly pieces was probably too expensive.

As you make your way around the board you might land on Christmas Cheer or Christmas Spirit (the equivalent of Community Chest and Chance cards), and once you start collecting properties like Papa Elf’s Shop, Santa’s Garage, and the Central Park Woods, you can build apartments and skyscrapers on them.

Sure, this is a cheap repaint of regular Monopoly without any variation in the gameplay, but if you’re the world’s biggest Elf fan, then you’ll want to pick it up for $39.99 over at USAopoly right now.

Elf Breakfast Cereal

Finally, as Christmas gets closer amidst the coronavirus pandemic, you’re probably not going to be doing much traveling to see family. That means you should have some cereal stocked up to spend Saturday mornings lounging about, maybe even watching cartoons like the good ole days when a deadly virus couldn’t ruin our weekends. That’s where the new Elf cereal from General Mills comes into play.

As Buddy the Elf has told us, elves stick to the four main food groups: candy, candy canes, candy corn, and syrup. You won’t find any of the first three in the Elf cereal, but you will find some maple-flavored corn puffs and green and red holiday tree marshmallows to make it truly festive.

Elf cereal will be available in mid-size and family-size boxes, but it’s not clear exactly when, so you’ll just have to keep an eye out at grocery stores nationwide. over the next month and a half.