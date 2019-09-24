After two quick teasers that offered up some atmosphere, Netflix has finally delivered a full two-plus minute trailer for El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie, the highly-anticipated movie that tells us what happened to Aaron Paul‘s Jesse Pinkman after one of the most beloved series finales in modern TV history. Check it out below.

El Camino Trailer

Whose voice is that at the end? I think they want us to think that it’s Bryan Cranston‘s Walter White, but the voice sounds a bit too high-pitched and maybe a bit too deranged for that. Still, I wouldn’t be at all surprised to see Cranston have a cameo in this film, especially since we learned yesterday that Jonathan Banks‘ Mike Ehrmantraut will be reprising his role, despite the fact that Mike died in the final season of the show. If he’s back, that means Walt could be back, too.

It’s been years since I’ve seen Breaking Bad, and I forgot how gorgeous the cinematography was in that show. It seems like creator Vince Gilligan, who also wrote this movie and is making his feature directorial debut with El Camino, is diving headfirst back into that world, complete with a new set of beautiful shots of the film’s Albuquerque, New Mexico locations. And even though this trailer still doesn’t give us much to go on plot-wise, it’s still constructed in such a way that those shots landed with maximum impact. Even something as simple as Badger (Matt Jones) removing his beanie out of respect when he sees Jesse for the first time since the escape moved me.

“If, after 12 years, you haven’t watched Breaking Bad, you’re probably not going to start now,” Gilligan said in a recent interview. “We don’t slow down to explain things to a non-Breaking Bad audience. I thought early on in the writing of the script, ‘Maybe there’s a way to have my cake and eat it too. Maybe there’s a way to explain things to the audience.’ If there was a way to do that, it eluded me.” His approach is clear in this trailer, which hints at or revisits several characters and locations from the original series, so it certainly seems like like those who know the show backwards and forwards will get the most out of this film. Time for a quick rewatch.

Netflix’s new official synopsis is vague (as to be expected), but at least it confirms the film’s timeline:

Picking up moments after the series finale of Breaking Bad ends, Aaron Paul is back as Jesse Pinkman in El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie.

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie arrives on Netflix on October 11, 2019.