Thanks to AMC’s successful ongoing prequel series Better Call Saul, fans of Breaking Bad didn’t have to leave the world of their favorite show behind for long after Breaking Bad ended six years ago. But now they’re finally going to get a chance to find some closure for one of the mothership series’ major characters: Aaron Paul‘s Jesse Pinkman, the tortured meth maker who escaped from captivity in the series finale and drove away like a madman into the night. Netflix’s upcoming El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie picks up that story right where it left off, and now the streaming service has released a new behind the scenes look at the making of the movie. Check it out below.

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie Behind the Scenes

“I think all of our fans will be thrilled to see this next chapter,” Paul says in the video. “I think it really gives some closure for this character.” That echoes the sentiment that Gilligan put forth in an interview last month, where he said, “Part of what excited me about doing this was it was a movie, a closed-ended story of about two hours.” So it sounds like this may indeed be the definitive ending of Jesse’s story. (Although that “A Breaking Bad Movie” subtitle still has a tiny corner of my mind wondering if this may be just the first of several Breaking Bad movies to come over the next few years.)

In any case, Jesse’s story is clearly the one that Gilligan has had on the brain for years, and he was so driven to tell it in this format that this movie marks his feature film directorial debut. He directed the hell out of several of the show’s key episodes, including “Felina,” the highly-acclaimed series finale, and even though this behind the scenes video looks like it almost could have happened while making another episode of the show, we know the movie has a larger scope than that, so it’ll be interesting to see how Gilligan handles the increased size here.

El Camino cruises into limited theaters tomorrow, October 11, 2019 (click here for a list of cities where you can see it on the big screen), and it hits Netflix tonight at midnight.