Doug Liman‘s Edge of Tomorrow was not only a pleasant surprise when it debuted in 2014 – it was also one of the best sci-fi action movies of the past 20 years. So it’s no wonder that whenever people interview Liman or stars Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt, the conversation inevitably turns to the status of the much-discussed sequel. At least one draft of Edge of Tomorrow 2 has reportedly already been written, and for years, all of the parties involved have basically said a variation of “We’re interested, but it’s a matter of getting everyone’s schedules to line up.”

But now Emily Blunt is adding another wrinkle to the discussion, because in a new interview, she says she thinks the film may be “too expensive” to ever get made.



Speaking on Howard Stern’s Sirius XM show in advance of the release of A Quiet Place Part II, Stern asked if Blunt wanted to make Edge of Tomorrow 2.

“We wanted to,” she said. “Honestly, I think the movie is probably too expensive. Yeah, I just don’t know how we’re going to do it. I think that it’s hard to align everyone’s schedules. I would love it. Doug Liman would love it. Tom would love it. We’d all love to do it. But I think until we figure out what’s going on with the industry – honestly, I think we need to figure out what is the next road map for the kinds of films that people want to make?”

This is one of the first times I’ve noticed an instance in which a movie star seems to seriously be grappling with the new realities of Hollywood in the aftermath of the pandemic. Blunt raises an excellent point here: it does not seem like Warner Bros. is going to want to shell out another $200 million for Edge of Tomorrow 2 – at least not right away. Despite that movie’s box office success, it still isn’t a home-run brand like so many other pieces of intellectual property WB has at its disposal. And considering how hard the industry was hit at the height of the pandemic, the notoriously risk-averse studios will likely not be taking any big swings in the short term until some kind of new normal settles in. Couple that with Liman being well known as a “difficult” director who often finds his movies in the editing room, and it sounds like it will be a minor miracle if Edge of Tomorrow 2 ever ends up happening.