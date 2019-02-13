Josh Brolin, who recently played Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War and Cable in Deadpool 2, is heading to outer space as part of the increasingly-awesome Dune cast. Blade Runner 2049 and Sicario director Denis Villeneuve is adapting author Frank Herbert’s acclaimed science fiction novel into two movies, and has already managed to lock down one of the year’s most impressive collections of actors, including Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Stellan Skarsgard, Dave Bautista, Charlotte Rampling, and Javier Bardem. Learn about Brolin’s character below.

Dune is set on a desert planet called Arrakis and follows a young man named Paul Atreides (Chalamet), who eventually leads a revolution to restore his family’s glory.

Variety reports that Brolin will play Gurney Halleck, the warmaster for Chalamet’s character’s family. He’s a grizzled soldier who teaches Chalamet the proper methods of combat, while Javier Bardem’s character is more of a guerilla who teaches him how to fight dirty. Hey, when you’re leading a revolution, you need all the help you can get. And for those who haven’t read Dune but have seen Game of Thrones, let me put it like this: if Chalamet’s Paul Atreides is Arya, then Josh Brolin’s character is like Syrio Forel and Bardem is Jaquen H’gar.

Villeneuve, who previously directed films like Prisoners, Enemy, and Arrival, has referred to this version of Dune as “Star Wars for adults.” In addition to directing, he’s also co-writing the screenplay with Jon Spaihts (Prometheus) and Eric Roth (Forrest Gump). The director will reunite with editor Joe Walker for the new movie, while Greig Fraser (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Foxcatcher) will serve as the cinematographer; Walker has edited Villeneuve’s previous four movies in a row, but this is his first collaboration with Fraser.

Of course, Villeneuve previously directed Brolin in Sicario.

The story was adapted into a movie directed by David Lynch in 1984 that starred Kyle MacLachlan as Paul Atreides. In that version, Sir Patrick Stewart played Gurney Halleck, the soldier Brolin will play in this iteration. That movie didn’t give the Halleck character much to do, but with Brolin on board here, we’re guessing the role will hew a little closer to Herbert’s original novel. One thing Stewart’s version did have, however, is a pet pug:

Will Josh Brolin have his own pug pal in Denis Villeneuve’s Dune? We must know! Also – how the heck is Legendary going to afford this A-list cast? Is everyone working for scale because they want to work with such a talented visionary filmmaker?

Dune doesn’t have a release date yet, but we’ll keep you posted with more updates as they arrive.