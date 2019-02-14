This is starting to get ridiculous. Denis Villeneuve‘s Dune cast seems to grow every single day, and every single announcement features another fine looking specimen. The latest: Jason Momoa, who recently rode box office waves in Aquaman. Momoa is in talks to take on the role of Duncan Idaho, a “fierce swordsmaster.” Duncan Idaho doesn’t exactly sound like a futuristic name, but let’s just go with it anyway.

THR is reporting Jason Momoa is in talks to join the constantly growing Dune cast. When and if Momoa signs on the dotted line, he’ll be joining the following people: Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Stellan Skarsgard, Dave Bautista, Charlotte Rampling, Javier Bardem, and Josh Brolin.

Here are some details about Duncan Idaho courtesy of Wikipedia:

Duncan is described as a handsome man with “curling black hair” to whom women are easily attracted. Paul Atreides notes Duncan’s “dark round face” and “feline movements, the swiftness of reflex that made him such a difficult weapons teacher to emulate.” Lady Jessica calls him “the admirable fighting man whose abilities at guarding and surveillance are so esteemed.” Duncan is fiercely loyal to House Atreides, is a skilled pilot, and as a Swordmaster of the Ginaz is a gifted hand-to-hand fighter.

Well, the “curling black hair” and attractiveness certainly fit Momoa, so good casting there, Villeneuve. As for those other cast members, here’s a rundown of who’s who:

Timothee Chalamet is playing protagonist Paul Atreides;

Stellan Skarsgard will portray villain Baron Vladimir Harkonnen;

Rebecca Ferguson is Lady Jessica, Paul Atreides’ mother;

Oscar Isaac is Duke Leto, Paul’s father;

Charlotte Rampling is Reverend Mother Gaius Helen Mohiam;

Dave Bautista takes on the role of Beast Rabban, Baron Harkonnen’s nephew;

Javier Bardem is Stilgar, a leader in the Fremen tribe who takes Paul under his wing;

and Josh Brolin plays Gurney Halleck, the warmaster for Chalamet’s character’s family.

I hope you memorized all of that, because there will be a test later.

Based on the novel by Frank Herbert, Dune is “set in the distant future amidst a feudal interstellar society in which noble houses, in control of individual planets,” and “tells the story of young Paul Atreides, whose noble family accepts the stewardship of the desert planet Arrakis. As this planet is the only source of the oracular spice melange, the most important and valuable substance in the universe, control of Arrakis is a coveted—and dangerous—undertaking. The story explores the multi-layered interactions of politics, religion, ecology, technology, and human emotion, as the factions of the empire confront each other in a struggle for the control of Arrakis and its spice.”

Herbert’s novel is huge, so I imagine there’s still plenty of more roles for Villeneuve to fill. Which means you can expect even more good looking people to sign up soon!