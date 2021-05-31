Denis Villeneuve’s Dune is arriving later this year, but the Arrival director isn’t the first person to tackle Frank Herbert’s seminal sci-fi epic. In 1984, David Lynch helmed a film adaptation of Dune, too – and it didn’t go so well. Lynch’s take on the tale was a box office bomb, and Lynch himself has disowned the film due to studio interference. But while Lynch may not be a fan of the film, his Dune has developed a big cult following over the years. And now, the folks at Arrow Video are releasing the film on 4K.

The sleeper has awakened and Arrow Video is gearing up to release David Lynch’s Dune on 4K Blu-ray. The new Blu-ray will be released in the United States, United Kingdom, and Canada, and features two different versions: a Standard Edition and a Deluxe Steelbook Edition. And that’s pretty darn exciting, gang. Lynch’s Dune is a bit messy, but it’s also a fascinating adaptation, and despite interference, Lynch’s voice still comes through.

Bringing Dune to the big screen was no easy feat. For a while, Alejandro Jodorowsky was trying to adapt Frank Herbert’s book – but Jodorowsky’s approach was too strange and too ambitious, and it never quite came together (for more on this, you should check out the excellent documentary Jodorowsky’s Dune). When the Jodorowsky version failed to happen, David Lynch entered the picture. At that point, Lynch had helmed two features – Eraserhead and The Elephant Man – and he was already established as a unique young filmmaker on the rise. Who better to tackle this material?

But Lynch did not have final cut on Dune, and as a result, producers tinkered with his vision – leading the filmmaker to completely disown the movie. Now, all these years later, Lynch’s Dune is getting its 4K release. Here are the details:

Following a notorious aborted attempt by Alejandro Jodorowsky in the 1970s, Frank Herbert’s bestselling sci-fi epic Dune finally made it to the big screen as the third film by emerging surrealist wunderkind David Lynch, featuring an all-star cast that includes several of Lynch’s regular collaborators. The year is 10,191, and four planets are embroiled in a secret plot to wrest control of the Spice Melange, the most precious substance in the universe and found only on the planet Arrakis. A feud between two powerful dynasties, House Atreides and House Harkonnen, is manipulated from afar by ruling powers that conspire to keep their grip on the spice. As the two families clash on Arrakis, Duke Atreides’ son Paul (Kyle MacLachlan, in his screen debut) finds himself at the center of an intergalactic war and an ancient prophecy that could change the galaxy forever. Though its initial reception ensured that Lynch largely eschewed mainstream filmmaking for the rest of his career, Dune has since been rightly re-evaluated as one of the most startlingly original and visionary science fiction films of the 1980s. Its astonishing production design and visual effects can now be appreciated anew in this spellbinding 4K restoration, accompanied by hours of comprehensive bonus features.

This new release comes with a slew of new special features, too. Here they are:

The Dune 4K Blu-ray arrives on August 31, 2021. You can pre-order it here.