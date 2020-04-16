Quibi, you’ve done it again. The short-form streaming service has unveiled a trailer for a new show, and in true Quibi fashion, it looks like the type of parody of a TV series you’d see on 30 Rock. It’s called Dummy, and it stars Anna Kendrick as a woman who goes on a road trip with a sentient sex doll. Yes, really. The sex doll appears to remain perfectly still – save for its face, which is animated in a truly nightmarish fashion. See for yourself below!

Dummy Trailer

I feel a little bad for Quibi. The new phone-based, short-form streaming service has received a lot of negative press both before and after its launch, and it doesn’t seem to be gaining much traction among new subscribers. Sure, there’s a lot of junk on Quibi, but there are a few good shows, too – like When the Streetlights Go On and Run this City.

But then a trailer like this comes along, and I honestly don’t know what the fuck to think. Anna Kendrick is a charming actress – I tend to enjoy her in pretty much everything I see her in. But I really don’t know about this one, fam. It just looks…scary? The talking sex doll just looks off-putting, and then you throw in the fact that only Kendrick’s character can hear the doll talk, and the whole endeavor feels like a horror movie in the making.

In Dummy, “An aspiring writer (Anna Kendrick) befriends her boyfriend’s sex doll and the two take on the world together.” The series comes from creator and write Cody Heller (Wilfred, Kidding), and was directed by Tricia Brock (Lodge 49). Heller, Brock, and Kendrick serve as executive producers. In addition to Kendrick, the series also features Donal Logue and Meredith Hagner.

As off-putting as I find this trailer, I will admit I’m all for shows that are brave enough to be weird. And Dummy certain looks plenty weird. Who knows, maybe this will turn out to be the best damn show Quibi has to offer. Stranger things have happened.

Dummy launches on Quibi April 20.