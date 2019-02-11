You’ll believe an elephant can fly with the latest Dumbo sneak peek released by Disney. The House of Mouse dropped a new sneak peek for the live-action remake directed by Tim Burton. And aside from giving us some new soaring shots of the titular floppy-eared elephant flying high, there are even more delightful glimpses of the star-studded cast including Danny Devito, Colin Farrell, Eva Green, and a very excited Michael Keaton.

Dumbo Sneak Peek

“He’s making me a child again!” Keaton’s V. A. Vandevere proclaims in the new Dumbo sneak peek. And that’s what this teaser is like, showing all the adults reacting in awe at the film’s central flying elephant. There’s nothing to transport you more than prestigious actors like DeVito, Farrell, and Keaton reacting with delight at a CGI elephant — it truly makes you believe in this flying elephant.

This may be my favorite teaser for Dumbo yet, because as brief as it is, it captures that Disney magic that brings you back to your childhood. I’ll be honest, I was on the fence for this film because of the glut of Disney live-action remakes we’ve been inundated with, but director Tim Burton’s unique approach to this film — refocusing on the human characters surrounding Dumbo and grounding the film in its turn-of-the-century setting — has me intrigued by this adaptation of the 1941 classic. Though we have yet to see if the live-action film gets quite as dark as the animated original.

Alan Arkin, Finley Hobbins, and Nico Parker also star in the film written by Ehren Kruger.

Here is the official synopsis for Dumbo:

Circus owner Max Medici (Danny DeVito) enlists former star Holt Farrier (Colin Farrell) and his children Milly (Nico Parker) and Joe (Finley Hobbins) to care for a newborn elephant whose oversized ears make him a laughingstock in an already struggling circus. But when they discover that Dumbo can fly, the circus makes an incredible comeback, attracting persuasive entrepreneur V.A. Vandevere (Michael Keaton), who recruits the peculiar pachyderm for his newest, larger-than-life entertainment venture, Dreamland. Dumbo soars to new heights alongside a charming and spectacular aerial artist, Colette Marchant (Eva Green), until Holt learns that beneath its shiny veneer, Dreamland is full of dark secrets.

Dumbo soars into theaters on March 29, 2019.