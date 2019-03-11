Dumbo early buzz

Tim Burton has largely built his career making movies about societal outcasts, and he’ll be back with the story of another outcast later this month in Dumbo, his second live-action remake of a Walt Disney animated film. The earliest reactions have arrived, so read on to get a sense of what critics are saying about Burton’s latest cinematic spectacle.

Here are the early reactions from several critics who saw junket screenings of the movie, starting with /Film’s own Peter Sciretta:

Dumbo is written by Ehren Kruger (Transformers: Age of Extinction, Ghost in the Shell) and stars Colin Farrell, Danny DeVito, Eva Green, Michael Keaton, Alan Arkin, and up-and-coming young actors Nico Parker and Finley Hobbins. If you’re looking for more information about the film and Burton’s approach to it, I highly encourage you to read Hoai-Tran Bui’s new set visit report. You can watch the latest Dumbo trailer right here if you haven’t already, and read the official synopsis below.

Circus owner Max Medici (DeVito) enlists former star Holt Farrier (Farrell) and his children Milly (Parker) and Joe (Hobbins) to care for a newborn elephant whose oversized ears make him a laughingstock in an already struggling circus. But when they discover that Dumbo can fly, the circus makes an incredible comeback, attracting persuasive entrepreneur V.A. Vandevere (Keaton), who recruits the peculiar pachyderm for his newest, larger-than-life entertainment venture, Dreamland. Dumbo soars to new heights alongside a charming and spectacular aerial artist, Colette Marchant (Green), until Holt learns that beneath its shiny veneer, Dreamland is full of dark secrets.

Dumbo arrives in theaters on March 29, 2019.

