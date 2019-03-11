Tim Burton has largely built his career making movies about societal outcasts, and he’ll be back with the story of another outcast later this month in Dumbo, his second live-action remake of a Walt Disney animated film. The earliest reactions have arrived, so read on to get a sense of what critics are saying about Burton’s latest cinematic spectacle.

Dumbo Early Buzz

Here are the early reactions from several critics who saw junket screenings of the movie, starting with /Film’s own Peter Sciretta:

I enjoyed #Dumbo. Fantastic art/production design, a surprising/necessary pro-animal rights message. One of the best live action films Burton has directed in years. Unlike most Disney adaptations, its in the unique position to be 35% an adaptation and 65% a sequel, which is cool. pic.twitter.com/Yqzbl7uY3Q — Peter Sciretta (@slashfilm) March 12, 2019

I know I don’t sound too enthused about this movie but it was enjoyable, and it is certainly worlds better than Beauty and the Beast and Mary Poppins Returns. For reference, the only Disney live action remakes I liked were Jungle Book and Cinderella. — Peter Sciretta (@slashfilm) March 12, 2019

#Dumbo has a blessedly surprising pro-animal rights agenda wrapped in a subtle, rebellious meta-commentary on a band of outsiders shaking up a corporate establishment. Its aesthetic design is dazzling, gorgeous & meticulous. The CG elephant is absolutely adorable. pic.twitter.com/hN0gjHUiv4 — Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) March 12, 2019

Watched #Dumbo last week. Despite some great visuals, a very fun Michael Keaton performance, and an adorable baby pachyderm, the movie never really gets you caring as much about what's going on as the original. The human stories feel undercooked and it really rains on the parade. — Tom Jorgensen (@Tom_Jorgensen) March 12, 2019

I wasn't sure what to expect, but I can say that #Dumbo is a genuinely heartwarming, entertaining movie that is definitely worth your time. The cast is enjoyable but the VFX Dumbo is so damn expressive that he steals the show everytime he's onscreen. — Nick Kazden (@ricknazden) March 12, 2019

The reimagining of #Dumbo in Disney's live-action lexicon soars higher than audiences will expect with its universal storyline, relevant theming, and the adorably rendered CGI-ed elephant that will warm even the coldest of undead hearts. — The Foxglove Child ? (@sarahmusnicky) March 12, 2019

I really enjoyed #Dumbo? ?. It’s a beautiful and whimsical movie, starring a CGI elephant with so much heart. It’s also a rather simple tale, so don’t expect tons of character septh. But I still had a blast with the ride it took me on and it’s the best Burton’s been in years. pic.twitter.com/tKu6eHfKlM — Chris E. Hayner (@ChrisHayner) March 12, 2019

Our reporter @minkus saw #Dumbo. “It’s absolutely wonderful – a beautiful story, quite different than the original, that won’t leave a dry eye in the theater. The cast is kismet together on screen. It’s one of Tim Burton’s best in a long time.” Full review on the 26th. pic.twitter.com/1VvhDU9dbl — Attractions Magazine (@Attractions) March 12, 2019

Just got out of the world premiere of @Dumbo , and WOW WOW WOW! Tim Burton at its finest! It may be my fave live action remake yet! #dumbo #dumbopremiere pic.twitter.com/l2AL0LikQu — Jessica McDonald (@healthy_mouse) March 12, 2019

#Dumbo the character is quite cute. But unfortunately, though it looks great, the movie lacks the sincerity and heart that made the animated original a classic. Too manufactured, and it’s super talented cast is a bit wasted on paper thin characters and relationships. -Mike M — The Nerds of Color (@TheNerdsofColor) March 12, 2019

The character Dumbo is an irresistible cannonball of tenderness. Every time he flies it lifts your spirit! Danny DeVito steals the show with a hilarious performance. Formulaic and melodramatic, but a better film than the Disney live-action adaptations from last year. — Nestor Cine (@NestorCine) March 12, 2019

#Dumbo is the Star is Born of flying elephant movies. — Franchise Fred (@FranchiseFred) March 12, 2019

There’s a scene in DUMBO where Michael Buffer shows up to introduce Dumbo and yells, “LET’S GET READY FOR DUMBOOOOOOO.” — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) March 12, 2019

***

Dumbo is written by Ehren Kruger (Transformers: Age of Extinction, Ghost in the Shell) and stars Colin Farrell, Danny DeVito, Eva Green, Michael Keaton, Alan Arkin, and up-and-coming young actors Nico Parker and Finley Hobbins. If you’re looking for more information about the film and Burton’s approach to it, I highly encourage you to read Hoai-Tran Bui’s new set visit report. You can watch the latest Dumbo trailer right here if you haven’t already, and read the official synopsis below.

Circus owner Max Medici (DeVito) enlists former star Holt Farrier (Farrell) and his children Milly (Parker) and Joe (Hobbins) to care for a newborn elephant whose oversized ears make him a laughingstock in an already struggling circus. But when they discover that Dumbo can fly, the circus makes an incredible comeback, attracting persuasive entrepreneur V.A. Vandevere (Keaton), who recruits the peculiar pachyderm for his newest, larger-than-life entertainment venture, Dreamland. Dumbo soars to new heights alongside a charming and spectacular aerial artist, Colette Marchant (Green), until Holt learns that beneath its shiny veneer, Dreamland is full of dark secrets.

Dumbo arrives in theaters on March 29, 2019.