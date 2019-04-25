Did you hear? There’s a little movie called Avengers: Endgame opening this week, and people really don’t want it to be spoiled. In the spirit of avoiding spoilers, the folks at the Alamo Drafthouse have a new Endgame PSA that sends-up the seemingly endless YouTube critic videos that seem to pop-up en masse every day.

Drafthouse Avengers Endgame PSA

I’ve never been one to get upset about spoilers, but I know there are some folks out there who would rather stuff their ears with squirming bugs rather than have to hear someone spoil a movie. Avengers: Endgame in particular is a movie people are freaking out about in regards to spoilers. This amusing video gives you a hint of what will happen if you spoil the movie at an Alamo Drafthouse: you will literally turn into dust.

Alright, that won’t actually happen. But the Drafthouse would like you to know that they would like it if you were a sport and didn’t spoil the movie. Here’s their official statement:

You enter an Alamo Drafthouse, you enter a no talking, no texting, no spoilers zone. Got that? That means we want you to solemnly pledge to the great one, Thanos, that you’ll bite your lip about the secrets of AVENGERS: ENDGAME until you get to the car or the subway or in front of /r/MarvelFilms on your laptop. Our staff and our guests take this super seriously, and we won’t have a problem resorting to certain countermeasures. Here’s what happened to the last guy.

Drafthouses will also have an amusing photobooth opportunity in their lobby. Check out the pics below.

Avengers: Endgame opens April 26. But you knew that already, didn’t you?