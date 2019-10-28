That immortal scamp Dracula is at it again, this time in a new BBC series from the creators of Sherlock. The new Dracula TV series just dropped its first trailer, and it looks appropriately bloody and sexy. Claes Bang stars at the bloodsucking count, and based on the footage below, this new take on the story isn’t going to stick too closely to the source material (I don’t remember an army of stake-wielding nuns from the book). Watch the Dracula TV series trailer below.

Dracula TV Series Trailer

We’re overdue for a new Dracula adaptation, so here comes a series from Mark Gatiss and Steven Moffat. The Sherlock team has developed this new take on everyone’s favorite Transylvanian, with a show that “follows Dracula from his origins in Eastern Europe to his battles with Van Helsing’s descendant and beyond.” Van Helsing’s descendent, you say? What’s that all about? We’ll have to wait and see.

Like Sherlock, Dracula will consist of three episodes. One can assume that like Sherlock, the episodes would be feature-length, giving us more than enough Dracula. In addition to Claes Bang as Drac, the show features John Heffernan, Dolly Wells, Joanna Scanlan, Morfydd Clark, Jonathan Aris, Sacha Dhawan, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, Catherine Schell, Youssef Kerkour, Clive Russell, and Lujza Richter.

While there’s not a ton of footage in this first trailer, I like what I see here. The show looks appropriately bloody and creepy, and there’s sex appeal too. I know Gatiss and Moffat have lost favor with fans over the years, but I’ll admit to enjoying the first season (or series, as they say in the UK) of Sherlock. The show eventually went off the rails and overstayed its welcome, but it was fun for a while. As a fan of Dracula in general, I’m curious to see how this show shapes up.

This won’t be the first attempt to bring Dracula to the small screen. In 1990 there was a mostly forgotten show called Dracula: The Series. And in 2013 there was the NBC series Dracula, which was canceled after one season.

There’s no air date yet for the new Dracula, but it’ll arrive on both BBC One and Netflix.