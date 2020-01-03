A new Dracula remake never gets old, and the upcoming BBC/Netflix series from the creators of Sherlock gives the bloodthirsty vampire a freshly modern, and appropriately bloody, coat. Ahead of the series premiere on Netflix this weekend, a final Dracula trailer has been released, giving us a glimpse of Claes Bang‘s seductive take on the Count. Watch the final Dracula trailer below.

Dracula Trailer

Armies of stake-wielding nuns! Men with bloodied fingers and pale, blood-drained pallors! Slit throats and dangerous dances! This is Dracula all right, and as gory and creepy a depiction of the bloodsucking count as we all deserve. The new trailer for Dracula is full of violence and a creeping dread, with many a throat slit and a hypnotic glare from Bang’s titular vampire. The series seems to take a bit of a departure from Bram Stoker’s book, following “Dracula from his origins in Eastern Europe to his battles with Van Helsing’s descendant and beyond.”

In addition to Claes Bang as Dracula, the cast also includes John Heffernan, Dolly Wells, Joanna Scanlan, Morfydd Clark, Jonathan Aris, Sacha Dhawan, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, Catherine Schell, Youssef Kerkour, Clive Russell, and Lujza Richter.

Developed by Mark Gatiss and Steven Moffat of Sherlock fame, the series has earned a little bit of skepticism due to Moffat’s hit-or-miss record with Doctor Who and his history of aggressively heterosexual characters. But the trailer does bode well for those looking for a little old-school horror with a dash of new-school violence.

Here is the synopsis for Dracula:

He’s been around for centuries, but what happens when a worthy adversary bites back? From the makers of “Sherlock,” Claes Bang stars as Dracula in this brand-new series inspired by Bram Stoker’s classic novel.

Dracula, which will consist of three (presumably feature-length) episodes, premieres on Netflix on January 4, 2020.