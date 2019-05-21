Downton Abbey, the series some will forever think of as Downtown Abbey, is headed to the big screen. Most of the cast of the original series will return to once again tell the story of the Crawley family and the servants who work for them in an Edwardian English country house. This is bound to be the take-mom-to-the-movies event of the year! Grab a cup of tea and watch the Downton Abbey trailer below.

Downton Abbey Trailer

I never watched a second of Downton Abbey, but I know the show was wildly popular when it ran from 2010 to 2015. Fans of the series will no doubt be interested in catching-up with the characters in the new Downton Abbey movie, which stars Hugh Bonneville, Laura Carmichael, Jim Carter, Brendan Coyle, Michelle Dockery, Kevin Doyle, Joanne Froggatt, Matthew Goode, Harry Hadden-Paton, David Haig, Geraldine James, Robert James-Collier, Simon Jones, Allen Leech, Phyllis Logan, Elizabeth McGovern, Sophie McShera, Tuppence Middleton, Stephen Campbell Moore, Lesley Nicol, Kate Phillips, Maggie Smith, Imelda Staunton, and Penelope Wilton.

Julian Fellowes, who created the original series, is back to write the script for the film.

“Life is settling into these new realities when this event happens at Downton that brings everybody together. The story line has expanded the scale of it. It takes the things you love about Downton – the romance, the intrigue, the pageantry – and makes it bigger,” director Michael Engler told EW, who reported the film begins “approximately 18 months from where the 2016 series finale left off (at the stroke of midnight on Jan. 1, 1926).”

“When you’re doing a series, you give a proper story to four or five characters a week and the others join in those proper stories,” added Fellowes. “It’s like a country dance; you’re always exchanging the emphasis. Whereas with a film, everyone has to have their own story that is then completed and that is quite a jigsaw to arrange.”

Downton Abbey opens September 20, 2019.