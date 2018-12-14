Downton Abbey was a television sensation. And after six seasons comprised of 52 episodes, the very British family drama has gotten too big for its trousers. A Downton Abbey movie is coming to theaters next fall, and the first teaser trailer has arrived, welcoming fans back to the North Yorkshire estate where all the drama unfolds.

Watch the Downton Abbey movie trailer below.

Downton Abbey Movie Trailer

The official synopsis for the Downton Abbey movie reveals absolutely nothing:

The television series Downton Abbey followed the lives of the Crawley family and the servants who worked for them at the turn of the 20th century in an Edwardian English country house. Over its 6 seasons, the series garnered 3 Golden Globe Awards, 15 Primetime Emmy Awards, 69 Emmy nominations in total, making Downton Abbey the most nominated non-US television show in the history of the Emmys – even earning a Special BAFTA award and a Guinness World Record for the highest critically rated TV show along the way.

This just sounds like someone who produced Downton Abbey bragging about how important it is in some kind of passionate defense, perhaps during a divorce trial or something like that. The synopsis might as well add that Downton Abbey drives a Dodge Stratus and can do 100 push-ups in a minute.

Anyway, fans of the show should know that the cast is getting back together for the movie, and they’re pulling out all the stops. The Downton Abbey movie cast includes: Hugh Bonneville, Laura Carmichael, Jim Carter, Brendan Coyle, Michelle Dockery, Kevin Doyle, Joanne Froggatt, Matthew Goode, Harry Hadden-Paton, David Haig, Geraldine James, Robert James-Collier, Simon Jones, Allen Leech, Phyllis Logan, Elizabeth McGovern, Sophie McShera, Tuppence Middleton, Stephen Campbell Moore, Lesley Nicol, Kate Phillips, Maggie Smith, Imelda Staunton, and Penelope Wilton.

The question is whether or not anyone outside of Downton Abbey fans will be turning out for this movie. Will the movie be crafted in a fashion that anyone could sit down to watch the movie and still enjoy it if they haven’t seen every episode of Downton Abbey? It’s highly unlikely, and that’s what makes a movie like this so perplexing. But it will still make enough money to justify itself, and that’s all the studio really cares about in the end.

The Downton Abbey movie arrives in theaters next fall on September 20, 2019.