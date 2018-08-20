Nickelodeon’s popular game show Double Dare made a big comeback this past summer with all new episodes for grown up children of the ’90s and a whole new generation of kids to enjoy. Now Double Dare will give fans a whole new way to experience the trivia and physical challenge competition series with a live tour heading across the United States this fall, and original host Marc Summers and his beloved sidekick Robin Russo will be coming along with it.

Find out everything you need to know about the Double Dare Live tour below.

The Double Dare Live tour will kick off on October 30 this fall in Fayetteville, North Carolina and will jump across the country with 13 additional stops in the United States throughout the month of November. Here’s where the Double Dare Live tour will be stopping:

NICKELODEON’S DOUBLE DARE LIVE TOUR CITIES AND DATES :

Oct. 30 Fayetteville, NC Crown Theatre (opening night)

Nov. 1 Cincinnati, OH Taft Theatre

Nov. 2 Charlotte, NC Ovens Auditorium

Nov. 3 Baltimore, MD UMBC Events Center

Nov. 4 Norfolk, VA Constant Center

Nov. 7 Milwaukee, WI Miller High Life Theatre

Nov. 8 Indianapolis, IN Murat Theatre

Nov. 9 Nashville, TN TPAC

Nov. 10 Rosemont, IL Rosemont Theatre

Nov. 11 Cleveland, OH State Theatre

Nov. 14 Hartford, CT Bushnell

Nov. 15 Newark, NJ NJPAC

Nov. 16 Rochester, NY Auditorium Theatre

Nov. 18 Pittsburgh, PA Benedeum Center

Tickets for the Double Dare Live tour will go on sale on Friday, August 24 at 10:00 A.M. However, it’s not clear whether that means 10:00 A.M. local time for the venue you’re trying to buy tickets for or Eastern Time, so you may want to check as early as possible to make sure you don’t miss out on tickets.

For fans who are interested in meeting Marc Summers and Robin Russo, there are special VIP tickets you’ll be able to buy that include premium show seating, a pre-show meet and greet photo opportunity with Marc Summers and Robin Russo on the Double Dare Live stage, and an official Double Dare Live tour laminate souvenir. At this time, the cost of tickets is unknown, so we’re not sure how much more these tickets will cost.

Oh, and since this is a Double Dare Live tour, audience members have an opportunity to become one of the contestants on the show too. But you have to be a ticket holder to apply to be a contestant. They’ll begin registering applicants on October 1, or you can sign up to be possibly be a contestant on-site the day of the show. This could be your one chance to face the legendary Double Dare obstacle course and get really messy.

This sounds like a fun event for the fall, especially since that’s when concert season slows down and most outdoor activities start coming to an end. Marc Summers is certainly excited, saying in a press release:

“Hosting the Double Dare Live tour couldn’t be any more exciting, and I look forward to bringing the fun and messiness of Double Dare to audiences across the country. Doing the show again with my sidekick Robin will fulfill childhood dreams of the generation that grew up with us and introduce this classic show to the next generation.”

We’re hoping to score tickets to one of the locations on the US tour, so hopefully we’ll have a write-up about the experience for those of you who can’t attend or don’t have a nearby tour stop to check out. In the meantime, check out the official Double Dare Live tour website for more information.