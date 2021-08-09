It’s all but impossible to accurately capture just how gloriously weird Doom Patrol is to the uninitiated viewer, but this new footage sure seems like it comes as close as it can get to accomplishing that task. The HBO Max DC series has just released a first look at the upcoming season 3 and it’s, well, take a look for yourself. “We’re all the way through the looking glass now” are the final words spoken in the teaser trailer and that just about sums it up. You’ll find the Doom Patrol season 3 trailer below.

Doom Patrol Season 3 Teaser Trailer

This is genuinely one of the wackiest, most personality-driven superhero trailers I’ve seen in some time. Doom Patrol has something of a reputation for delivering on some of the wildest things you could hope to see in such an irreverent property living in the shadows of much larger IPs, but this exceeds a whole lot of expectations while simultaneously getting fans excited for what’s to come.

Matt Bomer’s Negative Man, Joivan Wade’s Cyborg, and Brendan Fraser’s Robotman are only a few of the established cast of characters who’ll be returning for the third season.

DC Television

DC might be facing an uphill climb on the movie side of things right now, but things have never looked brighter when it comes to DC on television. Supergirl just wrapped production on its final season after enjoying six years of success while The Flash, Legends of Tomorrow, and Superman & Lois are only a few of several CW shows still going strong. On the animated side of the equation, Young Justice, Teen Titans Go!, and (my personal favorite) Harley Quinn have all thrived among their respective demographics. Though I haven’t even come close to sampling all these shows myself, there definitely seems to be something for every type of fan out there. Credit where credit’s due: that’s far from an easy feat, particularly when so many different creatives are managing so many different departments of a single brand all at the same time.

Season 3 of Doom Patrol will begin streaming exclusively on HBO Max on September 23. In the meantime, you can check out the synopsis for the upcoming season below: