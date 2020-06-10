You know that scene in Toy Story when Woody and Buzz first encounter those toys that Sid has tortured? The ones that seem a little bizarre at first, but actually end up having good intentions and good hearts? The characters at the center of the DC television series Doom Patrol remind me of those toys: they’re a makeshift family of outcasts brought together by traumatic circumstances, and by god, they’re going to make the best of things.

The Doom Patrol season 2 trailer has arrived, and it gives us another look into the truly bizarre adventures of these characters. And when I say bizarre, I mean “Brendan Fraser as a tiny robot punching a rat in the face” levels of bizarre. Check out the trailer below.

Doom Patrol Season 2 Trailer

Man, this really doesn’t make any sense to people who haven’t watched the first season, huh? I still haven’t caught up with the show, but those who have seem to have taken quite a shine to it: the series is currently sitting at 96% on Rotten Tomatoes with an 86% audience score. The show has moved from DC Universe to HBO Max, but the shift doesn’t seem to have affected its storytelling in the slightest: it appears to have retained the same wacky, left-field approach that critics and audiences found refreshing in the first season. When so many superhero shows look and feel the same, Doom Patrol (like DC’s Legends of Tomorrow on The CW) embraces doing something a bit more off-kilter.

If you missed the first season of the series but find yourself intrigued by this trailer, here’s a quick breakdown of who’s who and what’s going on from our review of season one:

In the first couple of episodes of Doom Patrol, we are introduced to the group, brought together by Niles Caulder/The Chief (Timothy Dalton) who rehabilitates people who have gone through traumatic experiences. We have Cliff Steele/Robotman (Brendan Fraser and Riley Shanahan), an adulterous race car driver whose brain was salvaged and put inside a robot, attempting to reconcile with his past mistakes; Rita Farr/Elasti-Woman (April Bowlby), a former Hollywood star who became infected with a weird substance while on set, which makes her body stretch and shrink; Larry Trainor/Negative Man (Matt Bomer and Matthew Zuk), a charismatic military pilot harboring a secret from his wife and kids, who is disfigured in a freak accident and has some sort of negative energy now manifested inside him; and lastly, Kay Challis/Crazy Jane (Diane Guerrero), a young woman with 64 different personalities, each possessing a distinct superpower. When their leader, The Chief goes missing, the rag-tag team makes it their mission to find them and bring him back safely. They soon find out his disappearance is due to a farting donkey (yes, you read that correctly) and some entity called Mr. Nobody (Alan Tudyk), who is able to mess with others’ sanity after he was experimented on by Nazis. Tudyk’s Mr. Nobody also serves as the narrator for the series, because what’s more fun that having the villain describe all of the trials and troubles that are placed upon our heroes?

The first three episodes of Doom Patrol season 2 begin streaming on HBO Max on June 25, 2020.