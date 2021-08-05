'Doogie Kamealoha, M.D' Season 1- Release Date, Cast and More

(Welcome to …And More, our no-frills, zero B.S. guide to when and where you can watch upcoming movies and shows, and everything else you could possibly stand to know.)

The world needs more doctors — so what if they’re only sixteen years old? Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. is a few weeks away from showing off its child prodigy, a teenager smarter than all the rest of us, but still trying to balance her personal life with her career. This medical drama crossed with a coming-of-age story sounds like the perfect dose of drama-filled joy. If you’re hoping to binge it upon release, here’s everything you need to know about Doogie Kamealoha M.D.

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D Release Date and Where You Can Watch It

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D will be available to stream exclusively on Disney+ starting September 8. If you’re looking to get a feel for the series, you can watch a few episodes of the show it’s based on, Doogie Howser M.D., which is available to stream on Hulu.

What Is Doogie Kamealoha, M.D?

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D is a reimagining of the 1989 medical drama Doogie Howser M.D. about a child prodigy who works as a doctor. This version takes place in Hawaii, with a female, biracial lead. Just like the genius that came before her, Lahela Kamealoha is struggling to balance her personal life and professional responsibilities — all while being a sixteen-year-old girl. Each of the ten episodes will combine a medical storyline with Lahela’s personal drama, leaving her to find the balance between the two.

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D Synopsis

Below is the synopsis for Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.

Lahela “Doogie” Kamealoha (Peyton Elizabeth Lee) is a teenaged wunderkind juggling her high school life with an early medical career. Guiding Lahela — and also complicating things — is her family, including her spitfire Irish mother Dr. Clara Hannon (Kathleen Rose Perkins), who’s also Chief of Staff at the hospital and Lahela’s supervisor, and her Hawaiian “Local Boy” father (Jason Scott Lee) who struggles to accept that his daughter is no longer his little girl.

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D Cast

Peyton Elizabeth Lee stars as the title character, Lahela “Doogie” Kamealoha. She played the title role on another Disney Channel series, Andi Mack, for three seasons. Kathleen Rose Perkins stars as Lahela’s mother who doubles as her boss, supervising her in the hospital. Jason Scott Lee is Lahela’s father, who’s struggling to come to terms with her no longer being his “little girl.”

Lahela’s best friend Steph will join her for some teenaged antics, played by Emma Meisel. The series also stars Ronny Chieng, Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman, Mapuana Makia, and Matthew Sato.

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D Director, Crew, and More

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D comes from Hawaii-born writer Kourtney Kang, who previously worked with the OG Doogie Howser himself, Neil Patrick Harris. Kang wrote for the hit sit-com How I Met Your Mother and also served as an executive producer on Fresh Off The Boat. Now, Kang serves as creator, executive producer, and writer for this new series. Also executive producing is Dayna Bochco, long-time TV producer, and wife of the late Steven Bochco, who created Doogie Howser M.D.

Their fellow executive producers include Jake Kasdan and Melvin Mar.

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D Trailer

Although we haven’t received an official trailer for Doogie Kamealoha, M.D, we did get a glimpse of what’s in store via the series’ opening title sequence.