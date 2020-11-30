After months of teasing (and an exciting teaser that revealed the return of fan-favorite character Captain Jack Harkness), BBC has finally released the trailer for the Doctor Who “festive” special “Revolution of the Daleks.” And now we know why they kept calling it the “festive special” — the release date has been revealed for the special holiday episode, which will hit the air on New Year’s Day 2021. Which is a long wait, yes, but not as long as the wait that the Doctor has to endure while trapped in an intergalactic prison. Watch the Doctor Who “Revolution of the Daleks” trailer below.

Doctor Who Revolution of the Daleks Trailer

It looks like we’ll have to go another Christmas without the Doctor. But maybe we should be grateful at all to have new Doctor Who in 2021, as the shortened season 13 has begun filming now and may or may not make it to the airwaves by next year. It doesn’t mean I still won’t miss the traditional Christmas specials, but “Revolution of the Daleks” looks like it may actually be worth the wait.

The trailer opens on the Doctor (Jodie Whittaker) in her prison jumpsuit, in a cell surrounded by dozens of her old foes (I spot at least one Weeping Angel), while the rest of Team TARDIS unite with Captain Jack (John Barrowman), the old immortal friend of the Doctor and spin-off star who makes a welcome return after a frustratingly short cameo in season 12. And it seems like his role in this episode will be more than a cameo, as he comes to the aid of the “fam” as they defend the Earth while the Doctor is missing, wielding the old sonic blaster we saw him use in his very first appearance over a decade ago.

But their mission becomes much more difficult when another Jack (Chris Noth, who played forgettable season 12 villain Jack Robertson) introduces an army of deadly “drones” that are actually — you guessed it — Daleks, the Doctor’s greatest enemy. Sporting the design of the Daleks from “Resolution,” it’s likely that the U.K. government gets their hands on the alien schematics and decides to build their own army. But as we always know with the Daleks, and from the invading armies killing thousands in the streets, this probably will come back to bite them.

The episode looks like a cross between the season 5 episode “Victory of the Daleks” meets the alien invasion finales of Russell T. Davies’ era (“Doomsday,” “Stolen Earth/Journey’s End,” you name it). It doesn’t much help showrunner Chris Chibnall‘s case against the criticism that his era is too heavily inspired by Davies’ run, but you know what, it’s been a while since the Earth has been invaded, and this looks to be the kind of blockbuster action episode we need right now from Doctor Who.

Here is the synopsis for “Revolution of the Daleks”:

Captain Jack will be on hand to help ‘the fam’ as they discover a disturbing plan forming involving one of the Doctor’s most feared and dangerous enemies, the Daleks. With the Thirteenth Doctor locked away in a space prison, will Captain Jack be able to help save planet Earth?

Doctor Who “Revolution of the Daleks” premieres on BBC and BBC America January 1, 2021.