The Doctor wears a scarf now. Scarves are cool.

Jodie Whittaker‘s 13th Doctor has some new duds for the Doctor Who New Year’s Day special that are both fashionable as hell and fun callbacks to Tom Baker‘s iconic fourth Doctor. While Whittaker’s is not as long as Baker’s famous scarf, it does perfectly match the 13th Doctor’s rainbow-colored sensibilities. (And look super cozy to boot!) We get a peek at the fabulous new scarf in the Doctor Who New Year’s Day special first look.

Who Year’s Day — as the BBC is attempting to dub it — is on its way, and with that comes a flurry of first look images of the episode and the Doctor’s new duds. The BBC released a still from the episode written by showrunner Chris Chibnall and directed by Wayne Yip, as well as a full look at the Doctor’s new New Year’s costume, scarf and all.

More Details Revealed – As the New Year begins, a terrifying evil is stirring, from across the centuries of Earth’s history. As the Doctor, Ryan, Graham and Yaz return home, will they be able to overcome the threat to planet Earth? #DoctorWho . pic.twitter.com/NVJtr9fidS — Doctor Who Official (@bbcdoctorwho) November 27, 2018

While your eyes immediately go to the scarf, there are some subtle changes to the Doctor’s costume including the dark blue piping on the pockets and the cuffs. It looks, shall we say, fantastic.

But let’s talk about the scarf, because it’s an obvious callback to Tom Baker’s famous, ridiculously long scarf, which has become so synonymous with his boho take on the character that it’s appeared in multiple parodies of the show (The Simpsons even did a gag about it). I love that the new season of Doctor Who, which for the most part has shied away from the past seasons, is finally incorporating some nods to fan-favorite items and Easter Eggs. Even the fez made a comeback recently! It’s like the mysterious Curator, played by Baker, said in the 50th anniversary The Day of the Doctor special, “In the years to come, you may find yourself revisiting a few favorites…” See the fan-favorite scarf in action below:

The Doctor Who New Year’s special is set to air on BBC America on January 1, 2019. Read the synopsis below: